William P. Heller, Chair of Akerman's Consumer Financial Services Practice Group and Coronavirus Task Force, Appointed JFI Medical's Chief Legal Advisor

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JFI Medical LLC, a group of nationally accomplished African American physicians and professionals dedicated to developing strategies for affording underserved communities' access to premium medical products and services, today announced, with top 100 U.S. law firm Akerman LLP, the appointment of Akerman partner, William P. Heller, as its Chief Legal Advisor. Heller has over 25 years of experience in financial-related litigation, compliance and regulatory enforcement, and chairs Akerman's Consumer Financial Services Practice Group and Coronavirus Task Force. Heller and Akerman will help the JFI Medical team navigate complex legal issues along the way to reaching its goals. Heller will also serve on JFI Medical's Management Board.

JFI Medical was founded by Chief Executive Officer and international trade expert Jerry Lacy. Dr. Brian E. Coleman, a nationally recognized orthopedic surgeon, is the company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Coleman's extensive patient care experience aligns with JFI Medical's focal initiative—facilitating the equitable distribution of high-end medical goods and services to all communities. Identifying aggressive coronavirus response strategies is an immediate objective. "There's a myriad of subgroups across the country lacking access to these essential diagnostic, therapeutic and preventative technologies. JFI Medical's talented, deeply experienced and compassionate team is ideal for our mission," Dr. Coleman explained, adding, "We are so proud to have Bill Heller join us, and thrilled to work more closely with Bill and the Akerman firm."

About JFI Medical



JFI Medical consists of established African-American physicians, and C-Suite professionals. These individuals believe that executing an aggressive strategy to identify and distribute COVID-19 test kits and other related PPE supplies to underserved communities is an essential element in this war against the coronavirus.

About Akerman



Akerman LLP is a top 100 U.S. law firm recognized among the most forward-thinking firms in the industry by Financial Times. Its more than 700 lawyers and business professionals collaborate with the world's most successful enterprises and entrepreneurs to navigate change, seize opportunities, and help drive innovation and growth. Akerman is known for its results in middle market M&A and complex disputes, and for helping clients achieve their most important business objectives in the financial services, Health Care, real estate, international trade, and other dynamic sectors.

