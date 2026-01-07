William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Reports Annual Sales Growth for 2025 Across Housing Markets

New market report finds increased closed dollar volume for single family home sales in nearly all markets compared to 2024

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Closed dollar volume for single family home sales increased on an annual basis in 2025 in virtually every market served by William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty compared to the calendar year 2024, according to a new report just released by the company. The report details annual market results in Fairfield, Litchfield and Hartford Counties and the Shoreline in Connecticut, the Berkshires in Massachusetts, and Westchester, Putnam, Columbia, Dutchess and Ulster Counties, New York.

The report also stated that closed units increased year over year in many markets as well while hovering closer to flat in some instances. Unit increases did not occur at the same pace as dollar volume—a reflection of both tight inventory levels across territories and an upward shift in the price ranges where properties transacted.

With limited inventory a mitigating factor for unit sales for several years now, signs all year long have indicated that inventory is slowly turning the corner, according to the report. This year, total standing inventory units began to inch ahead, showing growth in some quarters while lagging in others, even as the overall trend signaled a gradual return to health. New listings taken also increased significantly versus 2024, with both units and dollar volume in new listings rising above the end of last year across territories.

One reason for the increasing inventory numbers is the positive direction of mortgage rates, the report stated. Mortgages are a critical factor influencing buyer behavior, as lower rates translate into stronger purchasing power, but are just as critical for sellers. One of the most significant reasons inventory levels are so low is that homeowners have been opting to sit on their historically low mortgages, often under 4%, rather than move and face a higher rate on their next home. Yet as mortgage rates course ever further downward, more homeowners will feel comfortable entering the market, the report said. Far from the peaks that neared 8% in 2023, the average 30-year fixed rate has dropped to its lowest point in three years, dipping to 6.15% by the end of the quarter according to Freddie Mac.

The reduction is closely connected with moves by the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in the latter part of the year. After holding the line during the first half of 2025, the Fed finally slashed rates in September and quickly followed with two more cuts, coming down to a range of 3.5 to 3.75% after its December meeting. Most officials feel there will be further cuts before the end of next year.

"Homeowners will continue to realize great value for their properties in 2026," said Paul Breunich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "The demand and supply imbalance will remain weighted in the favor of sellers. At the same time, as inventory levels climb we will be able to accommodate more buyers, boosting unit sales. Even as more properties list for sale, however, we will still see a greater level of demand than supply, keeping competition for homes fierce and median sale prices as high as ever. We encourage those owners still deciding whether to enter the market to take advantage of the opportune conditions in our uniquely positioned territories while they can."

The 2025 Year in Review Market Watch is available on the firm's website at williampitt.com.

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty® affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

