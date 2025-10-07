William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Reports Continued Sales Growth, Inventory Improvements Across Housing Markets

New market report finds growth in closed dollar volume for single family home sales and increases in new listings taken year to date in 2025

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The third quarter of 2025 saw continued sales momentum with closed dollar volume increasing across many housing markets compared to the same quarter last year, according to a new report just released by William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. The report details annual market results in Fairfield, Litchfield and Hartford Counties and the Shoreline in Connecticut, the Berkshires in Massachusetts, and Westchester, Putnam, Columbia, Dutchess and Ulster Counties, New York.

The report stated that closed dollar volume for single family home sales rose in many territories served by the firm versus the same quarter the year prior. Year to date, nearly all markets remain firmly ahead of the first three quarters of 2024 in closed dollar volume. Closed unit sales rose quarter over quarter in counties including Westchester and Fairfield Counties, while moderately declining in others, and demonstrated mixed results year to date versus the first three quarters last year.

The report found encouraging signs that inventory constraints are beginning to ease. While total active inventory was slightly lower in some areas like Fairfield and Westchester Counties versus this time last year, new listings taken showed positive movement. For the quarter, dollar volume of new listings taken ticked up across almost all markets, while year to date both the volume and number of new listings taken have increased everywhere, in some cases by double digit percentages compared to this time last year.

The analysis noted that unit sales year to date are not moving at the same tempo as closed dollar volume. This spread results from several factors working in concert: a shift in the product mix toward more upper end properties, a hike in median sale prices, and a shortage of inventory that continues to influence the supply and demand dynamic.

The report highlighted positive developments in mortgage rates, which finally inched downward this quarter as the average 30-year fixed rate slid to 6.3% by the end of September. The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in September for the first time all year, with indications of two more reductions to come before the end of 2025.

"As we head toward the end of the year, we look forward to sustained activity across our markets in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts, with a continuation of healthy buyer demand and a gradual recovery for inventory," said Paul Breunich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "We are bullish that we will close the year with sales ahead of 2024, leading us into 2026 from a position of significant strength in our markets."

The Third Quarter 2025 Market Watch is available on the firm's website at williampitt.com.

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty® affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

