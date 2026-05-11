William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Lists New Luxury Condominium Development One Center Park Place in West Hartford, Conn.

Premier 56-unit residential offering represents one of the town's most significant high-end projects to date

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty announced today that the firm has been selected as the exclusive sales brokerage for One Center Park Place, a new luxury condominium development in West Hartford, Conn. The 56-residence project represents an estimated $80 to $90 million in total listing dollar volume and is poised to set a new benchmark for suburban luxury living. Sales are being led by Catherine McCahill of the firm's Hartford County, Conn., brokerage, supported by Michael Engstrom and Brad Washburn.

One Center Park Place, West Hartford, Conn.

As the premier new construction luxury condominium project in West Hartford, One Center Park Place offers residents an elevated lifestyle with a comprehensive suite of amenities. The building will feature a pool, fitness center, indoor parking, and doorman service, among other high-end offerings.

"We are thrilled to bring One Center Park Place to market and introduce a new level of luxury condominium living to West Hartford," said Cathy McCahill. "Buyers will enjoy beautifully designed residences and sophisticated, full-service amenities, all within walking distance of the vibrant town center."

The residences include configurations from one bedroom to two bedroom plus a den—ranging from approximately 1,200 to 2,700 square feet—and are priced from $1.2 million to $2.5 million. They are designed with open floor plans and top-of-the-line finishes, bringing the energy of city living to a suburban setting.

The project is currently under construction with an anticipated completion of the first condominiums in September 2027.

The development is ideally located within the West Hartford Center just steps from popular Blue Back Square, placing residents within easy reach of upscale shopping, gourmet dining, and cultural/community experiences.

One Center Park Place is the result of a collaboration between Lexham Private Investors, Simons Real Estate Group, and the Manafort Family—three partners with deep experience and strong ties to the West Hartford community. Lexham, which led the project's early vision, brings more than 30 years of real estate experience, including longtime ownership in West Hartford. The Simons Real Estate Group adds a local legacy that dates back to the 1960s, while the Manafort Family contributes a high level of craftsmanship and construction expertise. Together, the team set out to create a luxury development that feels both elevated and rooted in the character of the town.

"Our expertise in marketing extraordinary residential properties combined with the strength of our global network positions us to successfully bring One Center Park Place to a wide audience of qualified buyers," said Alex Ohlandt, Brokerage Manager for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's Hartford County brokerages. "This development reflects the growing demand for high-end luxury amenity living in sought-after suburban locations."

All inquiries about Center Park Place can be directed to Catherine McCahill at 860-480-6760 or [email protected].

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.5 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

SOURCE William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty