William Raveis Announced as the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor for Nantucket by Design

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis, a top independent family-owned luxury real estate company, is honored to be the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this highly celebrated Nantucket by Design 2026 event. This annual global gathering, which is the largest fundraiser for The Nantucket Historical Association, will take place on the iconic Nantucket Island, July 13-16, 2026, along with On-The-Road preview events in Charleston, New York, and Palm Beach.

This season's fête is themed, Nantucket by Design: Etched in Time Signature Design Stories. Guests can look forward to an array of world-renowned speakers and local artisans to share their perspective on the enduring influence of interior design, architecture, and craftsmanship. Through small panel discussions and social gatherings, the jampacked schedule promises an unforgettable experience for all!

William (Bill) Raveis, CEO and Founder, comments on their company's multi-year partnership, "We are thrilled to support Nantucket by Design. It's one of the top design events in the country, if not the world." Raveis adds, "Our agents look forward to helping guests further enjoy the island's beautiful beaches, neighborhoods, and homes during their stay. Nantucket is a very special place." Nantucket is just 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts. To learn more, visit RaveisNantucket.com.

Marla Mullen Sanford and Bill Richards, Co-chairs of Nantucket by Design, said, "The momentum and excitement for our event has expanded tremendously in the past few years. We're delighted to offer a preview of our all-star lineup at our upcoming On-The-Road tours. We invite everyone to come join us for this amazing event," adding, "but hurry, tickets tend to sell out quickly." Visit nantucketbydesign.com for 2026 schedule and updates.

About William Raveis

William Raveis is the number one independent family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina; continually winning the highest honors in real estate, including: Top Luxury Brokerage (2025) by Inman Golden I Club, Top Brokerage (2023) by Inman Innovators, and Top 100 Real Estate Brokers of the World (2025-2022) from Luxury Lifestyle, among its many awards Through Elite Concierge Services clients have everything under one roof for the home with William Raveis Mortgage, a Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America, and William Raveis Insurance, awarded by industry leaders like Progressive, plus home utilities and move management concierge services. For more, visit raveis.com for buying and selling real estate, and RaveisNantucket.com for local happenings and vacation rentals.

