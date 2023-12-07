William Raveis Expands Its Greater Boston Region With Strategic Acquisition of Molisse Realty Group

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance

07 Dec, 2023, 11:15 ET

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis, the Inman-awarded 2023 Top Brokerage in the U.S. and number one independent real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina, announces the acquisition of Molisse Realty Group (MRG), a family-owned real estate company serving the residents on the North and South Shores since 2008.

Chris Raveis, William Raveis President of Residential Sales, Brian Molisse, Founder of Molisse Realty Group and David Friend, SVP William Raveis Massachusetts celebrate their strategic partnership in Greater Boston.
William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance has excelled in the luxury home marketplace for 50 years. Following a successful expansion in South Carolina and another acquisition in western Massachusetts this fall, William Raveis finishes 2023 with three new offices in Marshfield, Weymouth, and Manchester-by-the-Sea, and 60+ sales agents joining their growing company. In making the announcement, Chris Raveis, William Raveis' President of Residential Sales said, "We are very excited to begin our partnership with Brian Molisse and his team. As two, family-owned real estate businesses, we share a deep commitment to our agents and to our communities." Raveis adds, "Giving back is part of our company fabric."

Brian Molisse, Principal and MRG Founder, will be joining William Raveis as a Strategic Growth Coach and Sales Manager. Molisse comments on the alliance, "It's rare to have such synergy. Bill, Chris, and Ryan Raveis have built an incredible company. William Raveis offers award-winning marketing, technology resources, along with full-service mortgage and insurance companies. Clients will surely benefit from our extended capabilities and reach."

William Raveis has over 4,500 agents and 140 offices in CT, FL, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, SC, and VT, and is an affiliate member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, a global network with 140,000 real estate professionals and 550 top brokerages in over 70 countries.

By joining forces, William Raveis catapults to #1 market share in the towns of Marshfield and Weymouth on the South Shore. Likewise, opening another branch in Manchester-by-the-Sea strengthens the company's luxury brand presence on the North Shore. David Friend, Senior VP for William Raveis-Massachusetts explains, "Thanks to our amazing agents and sales managers, we've had tremendous success in the region." He continues, "I look forward to our collaboration with Molisse and helping them achieve the highest level of success at William Raveis."

William Raveis has a dedicated career development program led by nationally certified real estate coaches and mentors to help all real estate agents, partners, and teams grow their businesses.

Please visit raveis.com for town listings, or stop by our William Raveis offices located at:

| 636 Middle Street, East Weymouth, MA 02189
| 11 Central Street C2, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944
| 2016 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA 02050

More about William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance

William Raveis is the number one privately-owned real estate brokerage in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina providing integrated real estate services to customers for 50 years. Recently selected as the Top Brokerage in the United States by Inman*, the voice of REALTORS® and industry news, the company ranks among the nation's top independent and publicly traded brokerages for sales volume and units sold by RealTrends. In addition to its Residential, Relocation, and Luxury Properties divisions, William Raveis has top tier, full-service Mortgage and Insurance Companies; thereby streamlining the customer experience under one roof. Please visit Raveis.com for more information and services.

More about Molisse Realty Group

Molisse Realty Group first opened its doors in May of 2008. Brian Molisse started the company in a small office in Hanover, Mass. with a vision to become a full-time, full-service real estate company dedicated to the principles of honesty, integrity, and hard work. With his noticeable enthusiasm for real estate, Brian was soon approached by many agents who wanted to join Molisse Realty Group. The company has since grown to include a cadre of agents and several offices servicing Boston and the surrounding areas on the North Shore and South Shore.

*Inman Innovator Award, 2023

SOURCE William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance Announces Strategic Partnership with Carolina Realty Group with Offices in Hilton Head Island and Bluffton South Carolina

