William Raveis Names Lauren Balbuena Senior Vice President of New York City and Hamptons Operations

SHELTON, Conn., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis Real Estate today announced the appointment of Lauren Balbuena as Senior Vice President, overseeing operations, growth, and agent development across New York City, the Hamptons, and the North Fork.

The appointment reflects William Raveis' continued investment in its privately held, family-owned business model, uniquely focused on serving luxury markets and supporting top-producing agents across the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina.

William Raveis Real Estate continues to grow and expand its luxury brand presence across the East Coast marketplace. Post this Chris Raveis, President of Residential Sales, welcomes Lauren Balbuena, Senior Vice President, to the William Raveis team.

Balbuena brings more than a decade of real estate industry experience in brokerage operations, recruiting, agent development, and strategic growth. Most notably, she led the successful relaunch of a Manhattan franchise in 2021, helping to grow the office by more than 200 agents while transforming it into one of the organization's top-performing offices. Throughout her career, she has overseen operations supporting more than 1,800 agents across seven offices.

William Raveis maintains a strong presence across New York, including its Manhattan Upper East Side office and seven East End locations spanning both the Hamptons and the North Fork, from Montauk, East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton, Westhampton Beach to Mattituck, and Greenport.

"Lauren's track record of building high-performing offices and developing successful agents makes her a natural fit for this role," said Chris Raveis, President of Residential Sales for William Raveis. "As a privately held company, we can focus on long-term investments in our agents, technology, and the luxury markets we serve. Lauren's leadership aligns perfectly with that strategy."

"I was drawn to William Raveis because of its long-term vision, commitment to agents, and family-owned culture," said Balbuena. "The combination of market expertise, innovative technology, luxury positioning, and services such as Elite Concierge Services and Wealth Management creates a powerful platform for growth. I'm excited to help expand our presence throughout New York."

About William Raveis

William Raveis is the number one independent family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina. Recognized with top industry honors, including Inman's Top Luxury Brokerage1 and Inman Innovators2 awards, the privately held company provides seamless client experience for real estate, mortgage, and insurance, as well as utilities connections, move management, and wealth management partnership offerings through Elite Concierge Services. For more information, visit raveis.com.

1Inman Golden I Club 2025 2Inman Innovators 2023

SOURCE William Raveis