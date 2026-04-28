WILLIAM RAVEIS UNVEILS RAVEIS365+ PLATFORM: STRATEGICALLY INVESTING FOR THE LONG TERM

SHELTON, Conn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis is known as the innovator in real estate. A family company that continually invests in technology, now brings to market an enhanced Raveis365+ integrating AI tools to the platform. Ryan Raveis, Co-president at William Raveis energized a large crowd of sales associates and managers gathered for the company's 2026 Elite Event in March. Four weeks later, thousands of agents jumped onboard with Raveis365+, and it is only the beginning.

We use technology to strengthen relationships while others might use it to analyze behaviors. With Raveis365+ we are leapfrogging the competition at William Raveis. Ryan Raveis at William Raveis Elite Event March 26, 2026. Photo by: AJ Canaria.

Ryan Raveis is excited about the future, "William Raveis is taking a forward‑looking approach—investing strategically, and with the agents' long‑term success in mind. This mindset is guiding our application of AI and advanced analytics" he adds, "it must be carefully, purposefully, and always in service of saving our agents time and increasing efficiency." Raveis365+ is not a one‑size‑fits‑all enterprise solution. It is an evolving platform, intentionally designed to be flexible and integrate with best‑in‑class tools.

William Raveis' clients and customers equally benefit from smarter AI technology. "Luxury customer service in real estate and AI innovation go hand in hand", says Raveis. "Raveis365+ is their first-mover advantage that sets them apart".

For the Seller. Speeds the process, from pre-listing to closing table, along with targeted digital marketing for Just Listed, Open House launches, and Broker to Broker alerts attracting the widest audience of buyers.



For the Buyer. Accelerates market data and information, including new listings, price reductions, homes under contract. Valuable insights and efficiencies to get them into the home faster.



For the Agents. A proprietary technology platform with advanced AI software and voice or text-activated virtual assistants which means less paperwork and complexity and more time for building relationships with clients and customers.

This exclusive Raveis365+ AI platform integrates best-in-class intelligence and speed to deliver the strongest outcomes for clients and customers. In sum, faster access to information for buyers; fewer steps for sellers; automation for agents. Clear and efficient communication for all parties involved in the transaction. Luxury client service now driven with AI innovation at William Raveis.

Founder & CEO, William (Bill) Raveis alongside sons and co-presidents, Ryan, and Chris Raveis, have launched many first-of-a-kind innovations over 52 years. Ten years ago, William Raveis partnered with Microsoft to build an exclusive communication platform for agents – with a WOW factor as one Microsoft developer said. This remarkable achievement laid the groundwork for today's advanced AI-integration across all three William Raveis' businesses. Bill Raveis comments, "With Raveis365+, we are leapfrogging the competition.

About William Raveis

William Raveis is the number one independent family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina, winning highest honors in luxury real estate including, Top Luxury Brokerage by Inman Golden I Club (2025) and Top Brokerage by Inman Innovators (2023) and more. Elite Concierge Services has everything for the home journey – real estate, mortgage, and insurance plus moving and wealth management – under one company roof. William Raveis Mortgage is a Top 100 National Lender. William Raveis Insurance partners with 50+ insurance carriers. For more on William Raveis, please visit raveis.com.

SOURCE William Raveis