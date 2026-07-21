William Raveis Named Best Luxury Full-Service Real Estate Brokerage USA

SHELTON, Conn., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the American luxury real estate market, scale alone is not enough. The most notable real estate brokerages are defined by the depth and quality of services they deliver. William Raveis has elevated the client experience, providing a tailored marketing program especially for high-end estates from Maine to Florida. The family-owned company's success in the upper echelon is again being recognized by global experts at Luxury Lifestyle Awards, naming William Raveis, Best Luxury Full-Service Real Estate Brokerage in the USA 2026.

William Raveis is honored for excellence in luxury real estate, with its Raveis365+ AI platform and innovative Wealth Management offering as part of its Elite Concierge Services.

Following an extensive research and evaluation process covering a broad range of service benchmarks, Luxury Lifestyle Awards (LLA) selected William Raveis for "excellence in the global luxury real estate sector" and "consistently demonstrating professionalism, trust, and market leadership." The benchmarks, namely an exclusive Raveis365+ tech platform powered by Cloze and Elite Concierge Services with Wealth Management referral partnership as part of their "full-service" offerings.

LLA's announcement speaks volumes, "Your success reflects the highest standards of the industry." Over the past 52 years, the award-winning independent real estate company has listed and sold the world's most magnificent luxury homes. Some of the key upscale markets serviced by over 4,500 William Raveis' agents and 140 offices include: Boston, Greenwich, Hilton Head, Nantucket, Naples, Palm Beach, New York City and Westchester County, and more along the East Coast, USA.

This unique luxury seam and business model offers the broadest range of client solutions. Seamless transactions often require discreet privacy, uncompromising responsiveness, and deep insights by William Raveis' agents on exceptional properties' market values. William Raveis presents its approach through a service philosophy focused on delivering "the highest standard in real estate." That standard is supported by an innovative Raveis365+ AI technology platform and Elite Concierge Services with everything under one company roof for real estate, mortgage, insurance, plus concierge partners for home connections and moving logistics. Now and only at William Raveis, Wealth Management is being offered as part of its comprehensive suite of services—reflecting the company's entrepreneurial vision to drive the industry forward.

Delivering an exceptional, end to end customer experience is what makes William Raveis stand out from all U.S. brokers to become the 2026 Best Luxury Full-Service Real Estate Brokerage USA, in addition to its many prestigious awards won each year.

About William Raveis

William Raveis is the number one independent family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina. Recognized with top industry honors, including Inman's Top Luxury Brokerage1 and Inman Innovators2 awards, the privately held company provides seamless client experience for real estate, mortgage, and insurance, as well as utilities connections, move management, and wealth management referral partnership offerings through its Elite Concierge Services. For more information, visit raveis.com.

1Inman Golden I Club 2025 2Inman Innovators 2023

SOURCE William Raveis