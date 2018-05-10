William Raveis Real Estate and Adwerx Partner On Listing Advertising Strategy

"William Raveis Real Estate is one of the most respected brands in real estate," stated Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson. "With offices in some of the most active markets in the U.S., they needed a comprehensive solution that would help their agents market listings easily and effectively."

Recent data shows that consumers spend as much as five hours per day viewing content on their mobile devices. Digital ads reach people in the mobile apps, social media, and websites they are most likely to frequent and serves them content relevant to their location and demographics. The William Raveis Real Estate ads powered by Adwerx deploy automatically the moment that a property is listed online and will appear in the places that today's consumers visit most.

"Automation helps build seller satisfaction," added Carlson. "When the client signs with an agent and days later sees their property being advertised on Facebook and other places online, it's a great experience for both the agent and the client. The best thing is that the agent doesn't have to spend additional time building ads, the campaign generates instantly."

"We make sure William Raveis Real Estate agents are on the forefront of the latest marketing tools," added Bill Raveis, Chief Executive Officer. "Adwerx is the gold standard for digital advertising in our industry and provides our team with easy and customizable campaigns."

Over the past 44 years, WRRE has grown from a single office over a grocery store in Connecticut to a family enterprise with 4,000 highly trained sales professionals in 130 offices across nine states, $10 billion in real estate sales annually, $10 billion in mortgages and more than 6,000 insurance customers. They are also the only privately held firm offering mortgage and insurance services under one roof to its clients, thereby creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience.

The Adwerx Enterprise program began in 2017 and has seen widespread satisfaction across the real estate industry. Agents report that over 94 percent of sellers have had a positive reaction to seeing their homes featured in ads on heavily-trafficked news and lifestyle websites. For more information, please visit https://enterprise.adwerx.com.

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

About William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance is the No. 1 family-owned real estate company in the Northeast and the No. 8 real estate company in the country, according to REAL Trends. In 2017, WRRE received Luxury Portfolio International's® Top Luxury Brokerage Award for overall engagement in Luxury Portfolio among 565 brokerages across 65 countries. Co-Presidents Chris Raveis and Ryan Raveis are ranked the 36th most powerful and influential real estate leaders on the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) for 2017/2018. The firm was named the Most Innovative Brokerage by Inman News, and has consistently been ranked the best place to work by Fox CT, Hearst Connecticut and the Boston Business Journal. For more information, visit raveis.com or blog.raveis.com.

