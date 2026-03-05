WILLIAM RAVEIS REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LANCE VERMEULEN REAL ESTATE, INC., EXPANDING LUXURY LEADERSHIP IN BERKSHIRE COUNTY

SHELTON, Conn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance today announced that Lance Vermeulen Real Estate, Inc. (LVRE), an independent brokerage serving Berkshire County, Massachusetts, western New York state, and northern Connecticut for more than 25 years, has entered into a strategic partnership with the company. Under the agreement, LVRE will integrate its operations and operate as William Raveis Real Estate moving forward.

Luxury leaders, William Raveis and Lance Vermeulen Real Estate, Inc. celebrate strategic partnership. Front row l-r: Lance Vermeulen, Chris Raveis & the Berkshires team.

The partnership establishes William Raveis' first offices in the Berkshires, located in Great Barrington and Lenox. Berkshire County has long attracted buyers from Connecticut, New York, and the Greater Boston area, making it a natural extension of William Raveis' established Northeast network.

"We are proud to welcome Lance and his team into the William Raveis family," said Chris Raveis, President of Residential Sales. "Lance has built one of the most respected firms in Berkshire County through strong community relationships and consistent performance. This partnership strengthens our luxury leadership in the region while providing agents access to expanded marketing reach, advanced technology, and fully integrated mortgage and insurance services."

Lance Vermeulen has built his firm on a highly personal, relationship-driven approach, grounded in deep knowledge of the Berkshire market and long-standing community ties. "The Raveis family has built an extraordinary company," said Lance Vermeulen. "Joining William Raveis gives our agents and clients access to a powerful regional and global network spanning 70 countries, along with integrated mortgage and insurance solutions. At the same time, we will continue to deliver the personalized service and local insight our clients expect." Lance will remain as a Strategic Growth Sales Manager for both the Great Barrington and Lenox offices.

With more than 4,500 sales associates across 140 offices throughout the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina, William Raveis continues its disciplined expansion across strategically connected markets, aligning with high-performing brokerages that share its long-term vision and standards of service.

About Lance Vermeulen Real Estate, Inc.

For over 25 years in real estate, Lance and his team have built a reputation with something you cannot be taught– genuine connections. They prioritize face-to-face conversations and believe every buyer and seller deserves undivided attention. Regardless of price point, Lance and his team approach each transaction with an extraordinary attention to detail. Those who know their work say it's unmatched in the region.

About William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance

William Raveis is the largest independent family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina. Recognized with top industry honors, including Inman's Top Luxury Brokerage and Inman Innovators awards, the company offers fully integrated real estate, mortgage, and insurance services designed to deliver a seamless client experience. For more information, visit raveis.com.

SOURCE William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance