William Raveis Real Estate Bolsters Aggressive Growth Plan With New Industry Veteran Hires

SHELTON, Conn., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis Real Estate (WRRE), the top family-owned real estate company in the Northeast and Florida, announced today the additions of two industry veterans to their business development team: Tom Milazzo has been named the new Regional Vice President of Business Development of Connecticut and Affiliates, and Michael Dean has been named the new Regional Vice President of Business Development in Lower Fairfield and Westchester Counties. These two new senior-level positions are part of WRRE's overall growth strategy to significantly increase growth and services to help agents reach higher potential in productivity and local market share.

"We welcome two leaders in the industry, Tom Milazzo and Michael Dean, who have successfully modeled the same standards and mentality of coaching agents and recruiting new talent that is ingrained in our company," said Chris Raveis, President of Residential Sales for William Raveis Real Estate and Affiliates. "This commitment to our agents, coupled with our groundbreaking innovative technology, provides a recipe for success for our team."

Tom Milazzo, a 30-year real estate veteran, has a proven track record in Fairfield County for coaching and adding value to the agents' businesses and significantly boosting productivity to ensure success. Milazzo believes WRRE's business model empowers the agents by building their own brands, supporting them with cutting edge tools and ultimately setting them up to succeed.

"I am excited about the opportunity to provide the best tools and technology in the industry, which help agents be even stronger leaders in the marketplace," said Milazzo. "The Raveis culture is one that is built upon support, education, empowerment, and assisting each individual in achieving their business goals," he said.

For the past 13 years, Michael Dean has developed significant experience in real estate and management in Connecticut, Illinois and California. He believes that high-touch service and client commitment are the keys to building a strong business and long lasting relationships. Dean was attracted to Raveis because it is a privately held, family-owned company with actively engaged ownership, outstanding technology and tools, a luxury marketing program, and a marketing department that helps brand agents.

"I was seeking a company that was nimble, creative in thought, solution oriented, and open-minded to new ideas in an ever-changing industry," said Dean. "Raveis is unique in that it puts the needs of the agents first and foremost."

Over the past 44 years, WRRE has grown from a single office over a grocery store in Connecticut to a family enterprise with over 4,000 highly trained sales professionals in 130 offices across nine states resulting in $10.2 billion in real estate sales in 2017.

About William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance is the number one family-owned real estate company in the Northeast and the number nine real estate company in the country, according to REAL Trends. In 2017, WRRE received Luxury Portfolio International's® Top Luxury Brokerage Award for overall engagement in Luxury Portfolio among 565 brokerages across 65 countries. Co-Presidents Chris Raveis and Ryan Raveis are ranked the 36th most powerful and influential real estate leaders on the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) for 2017/2018. The firm was named the Most Innovative Brokerage by Inman News, and has consistently been ranked the best place to work by Fox CT, Hearst Connecticut and the Boston Business Journal. For more information, visit raveis.com or blog.raveis.com.

