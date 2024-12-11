William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance Announces Strategic Acquisition of Jordan Real Estate Nantucket

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis, the Inman-awarded Top Brokerage in the U.S. (2023) and the number one privately held real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Jordan Real Estate (JRE), an established boutique brokerage serving the Nantucket community for 32 years and led by Gloria Grimshaw and David Callahan, co-owners since 2007.

"William Raveis offers agents and clients top-tier, full-service real estate, mortgage, and insurance under one roof." Post this William Raveis Nantucket and Jordan Real Estate celebrate together.

Chris Raveis, President of Residential Sales for William Raveis Real Estate says about the alliance, "We welcome JRE to our family company. Gloria and David, longstanding pillars of the community, along with our presence on Main Street, where we are proud to have many of the island's finest producers, gives us an unmatched client offering. Those who are looking to buy, sell, and rent homes on Nantucket or elsewhere will also benefit from our combined local expertise and dynamic agent referral network throughout the Northeast, Florida, and the Carolinas."

William Raveis is renowned for luxury service and giving back locally is part of their culture of care, supporting the Nantucket Historical Association, the Whaling Museum, and Nantucket by Design as a presenting sponsor for many years. Likewise, Gloria Grimshaw, David Callahan and 15-20 JRE agents serve on local boards and as volunteers for nonprofit organizations across the island. Gloria and David comment on their new partnership, "It is exciting to join forces with a company that mirrors our dedication to agents and clients on Nantucket as well as in luxury markets like Naples, Palm Beach, Hilton Head, and internationally. Broadening our reach, we have a tremendous network supporting agents, buyers, and sellers at William Raveis." As the leading family-owned real estate company in CT, FL, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, SC, and VT, William Raveis is affiliated with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of 140,000 agents, 550 brokerages in over seventy countries.

Wendy Beaulieu, SVP & Regional Manager for William Raveis, explains their model for success. "Our company acts as an operating partner, helping agents grow their businesses with exceptional support. We believe wholeheartedly in developing talent, providing sales associates with personal coaching and training, and offering advanced marketing and technology innovations." Specialty mortgage and insurance programs offer clients over forty national lender options as well as competitive insurance products like homeowners, flood, boaters, renters, umbrellas, and more.

Chris Raveis sheds light on the inherent benefits of one company providing value-added offerings, "It's a win-win for agents and customers to have a one-stop shop with William Raveis' in-house mortgage bankers to help prequalify buyers and sellers as well as insurance experts to navigate a complex insurance market with affordable options."

Learn more at raveis.com , raveisnantucket.com, or visit the team at their new location: William Raveis 17 Main Street, Nantucket, MA.

About William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance …

William Raveis is the number one privately held real estate brokerage in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina providing integrated real estate services to customers and clients for over 50 years. Selected as the Top Brokerage 2023 by Inman, the voice of REALTORS® and industry news, the company ranks among the nation's top independent and publicly traded brokerages for sales volume and units sold. In addition to its specialized Residential, Relocation, and Luxury Properties divisions, William Raveis has full-service, top-tier Mortgage and Insurance Companies.

About Jordan Real Estate …

Jordan Real Estate is an established boutique agency on Nantucket Island, originally founded as Lucille Jordan Associates, by Lucille Jordan in 1992. In 2007, Gloria Grimshaw and David Callahan, who had worked with Lucille for many years, took the helm and became the agency's new principals with seasoned and dedicated, year-round agents providing the highest level of service, whether you are buying, selling, renting, or merely exploring the island's endless possibilities.

