William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance Named Official Realtor Of The Boston Red Sox

"We are happy to announce that William Raveis Real Estate is now the Official Realtor of the Boston Red Sox!" said WRRE co-president Ryan Raveis. "We are excited to partner with such a great organization that shares many of the same values as the William Raveis Companies: from the commitment to the Boston-area community, to the respect we have in our relationships, to the quest for providing top-notch quality services."

"We are thrilled to welcome William Raveis Real Estate to the Red Sox family," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "Much like the Red Sox, William Raveis made a commitment to the New England region over a decade and half ago, and we look forward to working with them throughout the season as they further expand their footprint to include Fenway Park."

The three-year partnership agreement includes: sponsorships of all NESN home-game broadcasts, TV commercials on New England Sports Network (NESN), commercials on Fenway's outfield video board prior to the start of all 81 home games, TV-visible branded billboards behind home plate, pavilion-level LED signage in the infield pavilion, as well as online and social promotions. The Red Sox will also highlight a realtor of the month for the five-month season who will get a private tour of Fenway, access to a VIP batting practice and branding on the scoreboard.

Over the past 43 years, WRRE has grown from a single office over a grocery store in Connecticut to a family enterprise with 4,000 highly trained sales professionals in 130 offices across nine states, $9 billion in real estate sales annually, $10 billion in mortgages and more than 6,000 insurance customers. They are also the only privately held firm offering mortgage and insurance services under one roof to its clients, thereby creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience.

About William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance is the No. 1 family-owned real estate company in the Northeast and the No. 8 real estate company in the country, according to REAL Trends. In 2017, WRRE received Luxury Portfolio International's® Top Luxury Brokerage Award for overall engagement in Luxury Portfolio among 565 brokerages across 65 countries. Co-Presidents Chris Raveis and Ryan Raveis are ranked the 36th most powerful and influential real estate leaders on the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) for 2017/2018. The firm was named the Most Innovative Brokerage by Inman News, and has consistently been ranked the best place to work by Fox CT, Hearst Connecticut and the Boston Business Journal. For more information, visit raveis.com or blog.raveis.com.

