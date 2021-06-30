William Raveis Real Estate Recruits New Chief Marketing Officer

"Our company has a unique value proposition as the only family-owned luxury brokerage offering real estate, mortgage and insurance services under one roof to ensure our clients get the best possible experience. As we expand, we continue to push ourselves to what we can achieve," said Ryan Raveis, co-president of WRRE. "We handpicked Lisa to continue to grow and enhance our marketing efforts across all of our businesses and highlight our differentiating high-tech and high-touch approach. Lisa's experience in global services marketing perfectly aligns with our family business culture and our eye on innovation with personalization."

Carpenter brings more than 20 years of strategic marketing and consumer packaged goods brand experience to this new role. Previously, Carpenter was the Worldwide Marketing Leader of IBM's fast-growing Global Consulting Services business where she was responsible for creating and executing global marketing campaigns, generating lead pipeline, leveraging a strong digital presence, and focusing on exceptional customer service. Prior to IBM, she worked for PepsiCo as a senior brand manager in their beverage division helping launch and grow new brands. She holds a BSE from Princeton University, a Masters in Economics from Stanford University, and an MBA from Harvard University.

"Raveis is one-of-kind with its incredible executive team, unbeatable company culture, and unmatched passion across the company," said Carpenter. "For 47 years, they have continuously grown with purposeful intent and have established themselves as the best family-owned real estate firm in the country. They have the smarts and grit to continue to aggressively grow their real estate market share while also accelerating their related mortgage and insurance business lines. I'm excited to contribute to the future and vision of this remarkable company."

NEW PROPRIETARY MARKETING PLATFORM AND SERVICES

WRRE's newest suite of state-of-the-art technology and marketing services are designed to make the home-selling process easier and faster. From lifestyle photography and personalized agent videos to property website design and social media support, as well as the all-new Raveis Automated Marketing Platform (RAMP), WRRE created these industry-leading services exclusively for their sales associates.

WRRE recently launched the new, proprietary, all-in-one marketing platform called RAMP, which brings together all of their state-of-the-art marketing tools and technology on one convenient, mobile-optimized platform. RAMP allows sales associates to strategically list and market a home in minutes, read real-time client seller reports with comprehensive analytics, and track impressions, click-throughs and leads seamlessly from their mobile devices. Using next-generation technology, RAMP makes the listing, marketing and sales experience as seamless and effortless as possible.

"We are always reinventing real estate for the better, and RAMP is the smartest and fastest way to turn a listing into a sale," said Raveis. "It reduces a listing's time-to-market, maximizes marketing firepower, and provides full transparency to clients throughout the process."

When William "Bill" Raveis founded the family-owned company 47 years ago, he was the first real estate entrepreneur to identify the agents as their primary customers, understanding that nurturing talent and empowering their agents with the best resources and services to take their business to the next level is imperative for success. Long considered a real estate visionary, Raveis has been at the forefront of innovation, technology and marketing when assessing the future of the industry and the current needs of his company's sales associates and brokers.

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance is the number one family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, spanning to Florida, and the sixth largest independent real estate brokerage in the United States, according to RealTrends. William Raveis, WRRE's CEO and Chairman, founded the company 47 years ago and has turned it into a real estate powerhouse with more than 4,300 talented sales associates across 134 offices in eight states. In 2020, WRRE produced $16 billion in real estate sales, up from $12.2 billion the previous year. WRRE is the only privately held firm offering mortgage and insurance services under one roof to its clients, thereby creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience. For more information, visit raveis.com.

