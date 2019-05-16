William Roam to Help Feed More than 10,000 Food Insecure New Yorkers

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- William Roam, creators of American-made personal care products for the hospitality market, is committed to helping feed Americans who are struggling to put meals on their tables through a donation to City Harvest.

"We are thrilled to make this donation to City Harvest, not only because they are doing such great work in their community, but also because our customers and employees voted for this wonderful cause. It makes us heart happy and grateful to see people caring so much for others," says Ali Murphy, CEO of William Roam.

City Harvest is New York City's largest food rescue organization, helping to feed the more than 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables. This year, City Harvest will rescue 61 million pounds of food that would otherwise go to waste and deliver it to hundreds of soup kitchens, food pantries, and community programs that serve New Yorkers in need.

"We are very grateful to William Roam for supporting City Harvest's work," said Rebecca Fontes, Director of Business Partnerships at City Harvest. "With nearly half of New Yorkers struggling to cover basic expenses, many of our neighbors are forced to choose between things like paying rent, and buying groceries. Our work is possible thanks to partners like William Roam."

About William Roam

William Roam, creator of American-made luxury hotel amenities is transforming the amenity industry - with thoughtful leadership, design innovation and comprehensive brand extensions. Available in more than 30,000 hotelier rooms across the nation, William Roam is the first company to commit to American-made manufacturing and supporting positive change – in our backyards and those across the nation – by funding projects that make a concrete difference in people's lives, their communities and our environment. Visit williamroam.com

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York City's largest food rescue organization. Its programs help food-insecure New Yorkers access nutritious food that fits their needs and desires; increase partners' capacity; and strengthen the local food system, building a path to a food-secure future for all New Yorkers.

