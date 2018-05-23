William Roam to Help Transitioning Servicemembers Become Farmers

"It was important we donate to an organization which showed a clear connection between people and the environment. SAVE is passionate about both, with a hands-on approach to supporting our veterans with assistance, purpose, meaning and placement on working farms. We knew we were on the right track when we polled our customers and they wholeheartedly agreed with our choice," says Ali Murphy, CEO of William Roam.

A gap exists between the need for new U.S. farmers and a large population of potential farmers within our veteran and transitioning servicemembers. The average age of farmers in the U.S. is approaching 60 with 40% over 65. Sixty-three percent of our farms may be in the last generation, succession planning is critical to the country's farming future. 2.3 million veterans are looking for a meaningful way to live and many indicate an interest in farming.

Gary LaGrange, president of The S.A.V.E Farm and a 28 year Army Viet Nam veteran stated, "This donation is tremendously valuable as we help those who have given so much for us find a pathway to farming. It has been used to purchase soy bean and alfalfa seed to teach our veterans and servicemembers row cropping. This training has a miraculous effect on those who are recovering from visible and invisible wounds of war. To see them find purpose as they learn to farm is just extraordinary. Thank you William Roam for this beautiful contribution."

About William Roam

William Roam creates American-made luxury hotel amenities in the spirit of modern American travel: refined but approachable, sophisticated but spirited. A new kind of company—one that holds itself to the highest standards of quality and style, driven by the desire to do business in the most ethical and sustainable manner. Visit williamroam.com

About The S.A.V.E Farm

Servicemember Agricultural Vocation Education, or S.A.V.E farm, provides a home-like training center where transitioning servicemembers can learn to farm and heal as they are brought into the culture of agriculture.

Upon completion of training they are matched with mentor farmers with the potential to work on, manage or own a farm.

Contact: Jennifer Vona, 1-317-356-2883, jvona@williamroam.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-roam-to-help-transitioning-servicemembers-become-farmers-300653541.html

SOURCE William Roam

Related Links

http://www.williamroam.com

