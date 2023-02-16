William S. Richardson School of Law Announces New Hawaiʻi Online JD Flex Program with 100% Online, Part-Time Format

Students can become lawyers through the first 100% online, part-time, ABA-accredited JD program from a nationally ranked law school.

HONOLULU, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Hawaiʻi's William S. Richardson School of Law has announced the Fall 2023 launch of a new part-time, online JD program for students seeking a legal education. The Hawaiʻi Online JD Flex perpetuates Richardson Law School's dedication to diversity by providing access to a top-tier law school for students from different locations and backgrounds through an innovative 100% online format.

Ideal for working professionals unable to relocate or leave their current jobs to become lawyers, the Hawaiʻi Online JD Flex program's part-time, online format allows students to earn their degrees in as few as 4 years by following a synchronous and asynchronous educational environment. Students in this online JD program will earn the same law degree as traditional students and they will be qualified to take the bar exam in every state except New York (the only state yet to adopt ABA standards for distance education).

"The Hawai'i Online JD Flex Program is the evolution of our Evening Part-Time Program. This ABA-Accredited program recognizes our global connectedness and more flexibly supports prospective law students in obtaining a Richardson law degree without having to relocate, leave their families, or cease their employment elsewhere. This next-generation part-time program broadens access to legal education, promotes greater diversity in the bar and bench, and expands educational opportunities in the State and region while remaining committed to the culture and community that make the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law a special place unlike any other. In this way, the Hawai'i Online JD Flex Program will "meet our students where they are." We also expect that the Hawai'i Online JD Flex Program will enhance the provision of legal services in many communities outside of O'ahu, including rural and remote locations in Hawai'I, the Pacific Islands, and beyond," said Camille Nelson, Dean and Professor of Law at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law.

The Hawaiʻi Online JD Flex is one of the few ABA-accredited, part-time, 100% online JD programs at a nationally ranked law school in the United States. In this flexible learning format, students will attend virtual classes via live and pre-recorded video lectures, participate in vigorous discussion in traditional Socratic classroom settings, as well as attend seminars and informal small group discussions, complete reading and writing assignments, and have access to 24-7 technical support.

Graduates of the Hawaiʻi Online JD Flex program will become Richardson lawyers - driven legal professionals, who operate with dignity, respect, and gracious civility. They will obtain the tools to evaluate legal issues through a social justice lens and the skills for effective, ethical, and responsible participation as members of the legal profession. Students will graduate prepared to become leaders in business, government, and the community, committed to making a better society for Hawaiʻi and beyond.

Content for the Hawai'i Online JD Flex program is delivered by Richardson's law school faculty through a technology learning platform provided in partnership by BARBRI Global.

Applications are now being accepted through the June 1, 2023 final application deadline. Prospective students may visit law.hawaii.edu/onlinejd or email [email protected] for more information about the Hawaiʻi Online JD Flex program.

About the William S. Richardson School of Law

University of Hawaiʻi's William S. Richardson School of Law is a public, land-grant, research university in Mānoa, a neighborhood in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi and has been accredited by the Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar of the American Bar Association since 1982. The school has a collaborative, multicultural community and prepares students for excellence in the practice of law and related careers that advance justice and the rule of law. Dedicated to developing highly qualified, ethical professionals through excellence in teaching, scholarship, and public service, Richardson embraces Hawaiʻi's diversity and values and recognizes a special responsibility to our state and the Pacific region. The school leads in environmental law, Native Hawaiian law, and Pacific-Asian legal studies.

