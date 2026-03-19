LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its debut in Seattle, FUTURE of SPACE presents The Universe Is Absurd! with William Shatner and Neil deGrasse Tyson, at the Saban Theatre on May 19 and May 20, 2026.

The event brings together two of the most recognizable voices in science and culture, each approaching the same questions from fundamentally different perspectives. From their voyage to Antarctica, they return with renewed perspective and a dynamic defined as much by contrast as curiosity. What unfolds is shaped in real time, with each evening taking its own direction.

William Shatner and Neil deGrasse Tyson Reunite in Los Angeles for The Universe Is Absurd! At the Saban Theatre on May 19 and May 20, 2026. Presented by FUTURE of SPACE.

"The chemistry between Neil deGrasse Tyson and William Shatner is out of this world." Says Stephen Colbert.

"Think of it as your favorite old couple bantering about the meaning of Life, the Universe, and everything in between. They are profound, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining." said Daniel Fox, Producer and Co-Founder of FUTURE of SPACE.

A Story Told Across Two Nights

Each evening will feature a completely different conversation. Audiences attending both nights will experience the full scope of the journey - two complimentary chapters of a single cosmic story.

Celebrating William Shatner's 95th Birthday

The Los Angeles engagement arrives as Shatner enters his 95th year. To celebrate this milestone, FUTURE of SPACE is launching a national birthday contest, inviting audiences to share birthday messages as part of a collective tribute. One participant will be selected to attend the Los Angeles performances as part of a VIP experience, including travel and exclusive access. Terms and Condition apply. Visit website here www.shatners95thbirthday.com

Event Details

The Universe Is Absurd! with William Shatner and Neil deGrasse Tyson

Website: www.theuniverseisabsurd.com

May 19, 2026 7:30 PM

May 20, 2026 7:30 PM

Saban Theatre, Beverly Hills, California

Tickets & VIP Access

Tickets are available via AXS.

About FUTURE of SPACE

A curated platform that convenes exploration, science, culture, and human experience to expand shared knowledge and shape a better tomorrow, through live experiences, expeditions, and original content,

About The Universe is Absurd!

Science Meets Comedy in a Bold Conversation Series. In each installment of the series, world's leading scientists, engineers, and thinkers are paired with iconic comedians/actors to explore life's biggest questions Imagine Cosmos, and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee colliding into a single live experience.

Media Inquiries

FUTURE of SPACE

[email protected]

www.futureofspace.io

SOURCE FUTURE of SPACE