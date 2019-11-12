William Solms Joins QOMPLX as President and General Manager of Government Solutions Division

In a career that spans more than three decades, Solms has combined government-centric security roles in the private sector with distinguished military service. Prior to joining QOMPLX, Solms was Vice President and General Manager, Federal Division for Qualys, where he drove government IT initiatives including strategy, solutions development, marketing and sales. He was also CEO and President of Wave Systems Corp., a publicly-traded cybersecurity company that protected customers' data through hardware-based encryption management and preventing unwanted intrusion through paradigm-changing methods of strong authentication and access control.

As a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Solms began his military career as a paratrooper and Apache helicopter pilot before culminating as a strategic planner for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and eventually transitioning into the private sector. Solms previously held roles at Microsoft, Oracle, IntelliDyne, A-T solutions and co-founded WildRock Security Group. In these roles, Solms specialized in enterprise software sales management and revenue generation, developing strong skills in leadership, business development and corporate strategy.

"Government agencies are looking to better operationalize data at scale and require analytics and simulation solutions which are robust and operate at scale," said Jason Crabtree, co-founder and CEO, QOMPLX. "With Bill's unique government and cybersecurity experience, we are better able to extend our commercially proven solutions into public organizations and support other private companies servicing the same client base as they modernize and address critical technology gaps."

"Government organizations are beginning to recognize that advanced data analytic solutions can now address some issues that have been considered too complicated in the past to even try to solve. QOMPLX's growing success has demonstrated a more effective and cost-efficient path to do just that," said Solms. "This will address the gaps in government organizations to support highly customizable decision platforms and address the most demanding government problems now and in the future. I'm thrilled to be leading this charge as QOMPLX expands into the government sector with its cybersecurity and broader analytics platform."

QOMPLX makes it faster and easier for organizations to integrate disparate internal and external data sources across the enterprise via a unified analytics infrastructure that supports better decision-making at scale. This enterprise data-fabric is called QOMPLX OS: an enterprise operating system that powers QOMPLX's decision platforms in cybersecurity, insurance, and quantitative finance. Headquartered in Reston, VA, QOMPLX also has offices in New York, Denver and London. For more information visit QOMPLX.com and follow @QOMPLXOS .

