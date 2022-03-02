William T. Hamill, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William T. Hamill, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Name in Psychiatry for his excellent work in the field of Psychiatric Medicine, and in recognition of his career in private practice.

Dr. Hamill has spent more than 50 years providing quality medical care and compassion to his patients. In his decades of practicing Psychiatry, he has provided care to numerous patients at his private clinic, located at 830 Menlo Ave., Suite 209, in Menlo Park, CA.

To get his start in medicine, Dr. Hamill first attended Loyola University in Los Angeles, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He went to attend the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California School of Medicine, where he graduated with his Medical degree in 1970. The next year, he took on an internship at LAC + USC Medical Center, followed by a residency in Psychiatry at the Yale University Department of Psychiatry in 1975. He then completed a Fellowship in Psychoanalysis at the San Francisco Psychoanalytic Institute. In order to stay abreast of new developments in the field of Psychiatry, and to learn new topics, Dr. Hamill takes four classes per year at Stanford University.

Dr. Hamill is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, which certifies doctors who have completed sufficient training in the field and demonstrate high standards of patient care. He is a former member of the American Psychoanalysts Association, and has been involved in local psychiatric groups in his community.

Currently, Dr. Hamill treats children, adolescent, and adult patients both at his private practice, as well as at Mindfulness Centered Healing, a group practice located at 1187 University Dr., in Menlo Park, CA. He meets with each patient to discuss their symptoms and issues, and then can refer them for further treatment or prescribe prescription medication. He continues to meet with patients regularly during their treatment to see if their symptoms improve, and recommend treatment plan changes if necessary. He has treated patients with ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, eating disorders, behavioral issues, grief, and much more.

Dr. Hamill opened his private practice 45 years ago, and has been in the medical field for 51 years. He is proud to have helped so many young patients work past their defenses, and make a breakthrough, using psychoanalysis techniques. After treatment with medication and therapy, many patients make progress and go on to lead happier and more fulfilling lives.

Dr. Hamill would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his friends and inspirations, Robert Lewis and Michael Franks; and In Loving Memory of his uncle, Mr. Eugene Johnson.

Thanks to his many decades of hard work, Dr. Hamill is the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award (2015) and the On-Time Doctor Award (2015). He has been recognized with a profile feature by Health News Today and IssueWire.

For more information, call (650) 462-9200 (Mindfulness Centered Healing) or (650) 327 -6161 (Dr. Hamill's private practice).

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who