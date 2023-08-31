William Tessar Launches CV3 Financial Services

Powerhouse Team Launches Private Lender Built for Real Estate Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CV3 Financial Services, LLC, announced today the official launch of the company, a private lender, providing financing for fix-and-flip and rental properties to real estate investors in more than 20 states. The company was founded by William J. Tessar, former President of CIVIC Financial Services.

William Tessar, CEO & President, CV3 Financial Services

Mr. Tessar is joined by an executive leadership team, along with 150 operations, business support staff and originators, that represent 90% of their predecessor firm's 2022 loan production of $3 billion. Together, this group has originated and funded more than $10 billion in private money loans over the last five years.

"What began as a vision by the most decorated leadership team in the industry, of what a private lender could and should be, is an organization with unmatched integrity, trusted expertise, and deep operational support to best serve our clients' needs," said Tessar, CEO and President of CV3.

"We are a powerhouse team that together built and scaled the leading private lender in the industry," Tessar continued. "People believe in what we've built and what we stand for, and our culture has been based on excellence and integrity at its core. It's this heritage that defines us and what we are doing today."

Leading the company alongside Mr. Tessar includes:

Merced Cohen, Executive Vice President, Operations

Alan Dettelbach , Executive Vice President, General Counsel

, Executive Vice President, General Counsel Matt Flores , Executive Vice President, Digital Innovation

, Executive Vice President, Digital Innovation Josh Fuchs , Senior Vice President, Valuations and Construction

, Senior Vice President, Valuations and Construction Jack Helfrich , Executive Vice President Retail Lending

, Executive Vice President Retail Lending Elizabeth Hillestad , Chief Marketing Officer

, Chief Marketing Officer Sophie Kim , Chief of Staff

, Chief of Staff Cameron King , Chief Information Officer

, Chief Information Officer Ben Shaevitz , Executive Vice President, Wholesale Lending

"We are launching what we believe will quickly become the dominant lender in the industry, with a fresh start and without any legacy issues," stated Tessar. "This enables CV3 to pursue our mission to be the number one choice for financing by real estate investors."

About CV3 Financial Services

CV3 Financial Services, LLC (CV3) is a private lender providing business purpose loans for non-owner-occupied properties to experienced real estate investors. Financing options include bridge, fix and flip rehab loans and rental property financing in 21 states and the District of Columbia. With a digital lending platform designed to simplify the loan process, and all processing, underwriting, and funding completed under one roof, CV3 delivers direct answers and quick closings for clients' real estate investment financing needs. For more information, please visit www.cv3financial.com

Press Contact

Sam Garcia, Publicist

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

214.762.4457 [email protected]

SOURCE CV3 Financial Services