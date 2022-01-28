COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William Thomas Mills is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for his work in the Brokerage field and in acknowledgment of his work at Trinity Partners.

With ten years of experience in the field, Mr. Mills is a successful executive at Trinity Partners. He works with investors in Retail Leasing, Sales, and Trusts.



William T. Mills (PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Inspired by his father and grandfather to pursue Law, Mr. Mills first attended college at Hammond School in 2007. His work history starts in 2008, when Mr. Mills gained valuable experience as a Legal Courier for Ellis Lawhorne & Sims PA. During this time, he also enjoyed traveling to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico, and Belize. Mr. Mills completed a Civil Law Internship at the South Carolina Attorney General's Office in 2009 in Columbia, SC, where he was responsible for data review and reviewing employee termination cases. He also worked on a team on an embezzlement case.



He next attended Wofford College, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics in 2011. During his time at Wofford College, he traveled to Poland, Hungary, France, Czech Republic, Peru, and Thailand, and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Mr. Mills began working as an Assistant at Newmark Grubb Wilson Kibler in 2011, and rose through the ranks to become an Associate in 2013, and Senior Associate in 2017. As a result of his education and experience, Mr. Mills is a Licensed Salesman by the State of South Carolina Real Estate Commission.



Today, Mr. Mills works as a Senior Brokerage Associate at Trinity Partners, where he has been since 2019. His main focus at his job is retail brokerage, sales, and leasing. He enjoys working with clients to find offices, industrial spaces, medical offices, retail spaces, and land, in order to invest in and create diverse portfolios. Mr. Mills enjoys working in this rapidly growing industry. Right now, he is focused on a Starbucks development project. Throughout their company history, Trinity Partners has leased 25 million square feet across the Carolinas.



His exceptional work has been recognized with the 2016 Power Broker Award - Top Retail Leasing Broker by Costar Group. Mr. Mills has also achieved Eagle Scout status with the Boys Scouts of America, and is a member of the Columbia Rotary Club. Mr. Mills remains affiliated with the International Counsel Shopping Centers.



He attributes his success to his resourcefulness, his networking abilities, and the guidance of his mentors. In the future, Mr. Mills hopes to contribute further to real estate development projects, and find investors for new properties and projects.



For more information, visit https://www.trinity-partners.com/.

