William Vanderveer of Redefine Management Named EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 New Jersey Award Winner

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William Vanderveer, CEO of Redefine Management, was named an EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 New Jersey Award winner. Vanderveer was selected among nearly 1,000 program participants that included 592 finalists across 17 regions competing for the title.

William Vanderveer accepts EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 New Jersey Award

William Vanderveer is the founder and CEO of Redefine Management, the administrative and management services organization supporting Redefine Healthcare, one of New Jersey's largest independent multi-specialty physician networks. Under his leadership, Redefine has grown into a comprehensive care platform spanning orthopedics, spine, pain management, chiropractic, physical therapy, and mental health, with a mission to empower independent providers and deliver exceptional patient outcomes. William has been a driving force in reshaping how healthcare is managed and delivered in New Jersey and beyond, championing a model that prioritizes clinical independence, operational excellence, and patient-first care.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Ernst & Young," said William Vanderveer, "This award reflects not just my journey, but the collective efforts of an extraordinary team that has worked tirelessly to challenge the status quo and build something truly different. It belongs to the physicians, providers, employees, partners, and leaders across Redefine Healthcare and Redefine Management who believe every day that healthcare can be delivered better, more efficiently, and with a relentless focus on patient outcomes. While I am humbled by this recognition, I view it less as a destination and more as motivation. We remain committed to transforming healthcare, empowering independent providers, improving patient access, and building a model that delivers better outcomes for the communities we serve."

Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. It celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional winners were chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs, and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

As a New Jersey award winner, William will now be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business. The National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in May 2027.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Jason McGowan, Crumbl Cookies

Reid Hoffman | Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn Corp.

Saeju Jeong, Noom

Allison Ellsworth | Stephen Ellsworth, Poppi

Jitendra Mohan | Sanjay Gajendra | Casey Morrison, Astera Labs Shelly Ibach, Sleep Number

Howard Schultz, Starbucks Coffee Company

Holly Thaggard | Amanda Baldwin, Supergoop!

Jodi L. Berg, Vita-Mix Corporation

Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries

Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons, The Home

Depot, Georgia Force

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh Risk, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In New Jersey, sponsors also include ADP, DLA Piper, Empire Valuation Consultants, Middlesex County, NJ, and Stagedge.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

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About Redefine Management

Redefine Management is a healthcare management and administrative services organization dedicated to empowering independent physicians and delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. As the management backbone of Redefine Healthcare, one of New Jersey's largest independent multi-specialty physician networks, Redefine Management provides the operational infrastructure and strategic resources that allow providers to focus on what matters most: their patients. The organization is committed to transforming the healthcare landscape by championing clinical independence, practice efficiency, and improved patient outcomes across the communities it serves. For more information, visit redefinemanagement.com.

SOURCE Redefine Management