William W. Sachs Joins Aaron Sachs & Associates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Sachs & Associates, P.C., a personal injury law firm with offices in Springfield, Joplin, and Columbia, Missouri, is pleased to announce that William W. Sachs has joined the firm.

William, who goes by "Will," recently earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2023. Prior to that, he obtained a degree in Business Management with a minor in English from Drury University.

Sachs will be focusing on personal injury and workers' compensation law. Will is committed to also serving the local community.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact: Aaron Sachs & Associates, PC.

About Aaron Sachs & Associates, P.C.: Aaron Sachs & Associates, P.C. offers legal representation across Missouri, with a focus on personal injury and workers' compensation law. With offices in Springfield, Joplin, and Columbia, the firm has a long-standing commitment to serving and advocating for its clients.

