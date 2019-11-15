will.i.am Wears BUTTONS AIR True Wireless Earphone in New J. Balvin and Black Eyed Peas Music Video, Ritmo

BUTTONS AIR Round is compact, rounded and beautiful. The circular design is just like the stage of life, without boundary and infinitely light, encouraging people to fight against bondage and explore freedom freely in music.

The brand pursues the ultimate quality and eye-pleasing creative design. With the exquisite appearance and jewelry-grade craftsmanship, BUTTONS AIR can also be used to highlight fashion-vision and ignite your individuality.

Fine-tuned by will.i.am, BUTTONS AIR achieves proven, optimum high performance with high stability. BUTTONS AIR will automatically open and connect via Bluetooth, achieving seamless music switching, low latency performance, reduced power consumption and enhanced sound quality. On a single charge, BUTTONS AIR can last up to 8 hours, and the charging box supports more than 20 hours of continuous listening.

BUTTONS AIR fully supports Bluetooth 5.0. With Qualcomm true wireless stereo, Qualcomm Aptx audio and other formats, as well as smart noise reduction to ensure continuous sound quality. The upgraded touch control and dual microphone design gives users an optimized calling experience.

With a waterproof rating of IPX5, BUTTONS AIR can be easily cleaned after exercise by rising briefly in plain water, and dried with a soft cloth. We also provide pairs of customized silicone cases with each headset in order to provide a comfortable experience for people of all ages.

BUTTONS AIR will be available in selected retailer stores worldwide, please keep tuned in.

About BUTTONS®

Headquartered in Hollywood, BUTTONS® was founded by will.i.am, the renowned American producer, rapper and lead member of The Black Eyed Peas, and China Everbright Limited New Economy Fund. It aims to create products giving users an extraordinary experience. It integrates fashion, music, and high-tech products into trendy lifestyle. Its core concept is to create wearable accessories to help customers enjoy music anywhere, anytime.

SOURCE BUTTONS