AKRON, Ohio, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- William Zavarello, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Attorney at William Zavarello, Co, L.P.A.

William Zavarello Co, L.P.A. was founded in September 1981. The firm handles cases in Personal Injury, Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice, and Professional Liability.



William Zavarello has practiced law for over fifty four years and is commended for his outstanding contributions to the legal profession. He has extensive experience in the court room. He received his JD at the University of Akron in 1964.



Zavarello is an elite member of several organizations including the American Association for Justice, the Ohio Association for Justice, the Summit County Association for Justice, the Akron Bar Association, and Ohio Bar Association. Zavarello has now expanded his practice to include a substantial amount of pro-bono work. Zavarello was elected President of the Ohio Academy of Trial Lawyers and President of the Scanlon Inn of Court.



Zavarello dedicates this recognition to his mentor, R.C. Norris.

