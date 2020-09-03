Williams & Williams Set to Auction Surplus Real Estate for Archrock in Texas, Louisiana and Pennsylvania

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Victoria—Three (3) land lots and two light industrial buildings

Broussard — 12.22+/- ac lot

Belle Chasse — 37,370+/- sf flex office/warehouse property featuring large shop w/ four (4) bridge cranes and eleven (11) overhead doors. Warehouse space complete w/ four (4) overhead doors and 6,100+/-sf of office space, on two (2) levels

New Castle — residence

Williams & Williams, a worldwide real estate auction firm and leader in global live and interactive auctions, will auction several surplus real estate properties for energy midstream company Archrock Services L.P. (NYSE: AROC). Listings include warehouse, office space, and land parcels for auction on September 29. The vacant residence in New Castle, PA will sell in an online only auction Sept 28-30 at AuctionNetwork.com. The auctions are being offered in conjunction with commercial broker JLL.

The commercial properties include three land lots and two light industrial buildings in Victoria, TX; improved lot in Broussard, LA; and office/warehouse/shop property in Belle Chasse, LA.

Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams, says "We are honored to be selected by Archrock to assist with the auction of their surplus real estate. The auction process they have chosen is both effective and efficient and powered by technology that lets anyone in the world participate in these auctions. We are honored they selected us for our knowledge and experience in the oil and gas sector."

Public inspections have been scheduled for the buildings in Victoria, TX and Belle Chasse, LA on Sept. 11 & 18 from 11-2pm, and on Sept. 13 from 1-4 pm for the residence in New Castle, PA. The land parcels may be viewed at your convenience during daylight hours.

The auctions are open to the public, with no bidder deposit required to participate. Online bidding is available simultaneously with the live auctions at AuctionNetwork.com. For a complete list of properties, sale times, locations and terms, please visit the auction website: https://www.williamsauction.com/ARCHROCK.

Williams & Williams (www.williamsauction.com) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, the company is part of the Insight One Solutions family of companies. Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction properties throughout the United States and abroad.

