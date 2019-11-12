Williams Aerospace & Manufacturing Acquires Aerospace Welding

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Aerospace and Manufacturing (WAM), a Kellstrom Defense company, has completed the acquisition of Aerospace Welding (AWI) based in West Los Angeles, California.

Kellstrom Defense

Aerospace Welding was founded in 1951 as an OEM certified source for precision welding processes, that include spot, seam, stud, and flash welding services for the aerospace and defense markets. The AWI technical data, tooling, and machine capabilities will become part of the current Kellstrom Defense (KDA) Engineered Products operating segment. The current AWI team and the equipment are being relocated to the nearby Kellstrom Defense Chatsworth, California facility and the business will retain the AWI brand identity in the market.

AWI has been a long-term special process provider and an OEM approved source for welding services on a wide range of military aircraft and helicopter platforms including the E-2, F-15, F-16, C-130, B-52, P-3, SH-60, and has additional capabilities applicable to other aviation platforms.

KDA President of Engineered Products, Scott Wooden comments, "The addition of the highly skilled Aerospace Welding workforce coupled with the unique welding capabilities of the business, bolster our ability to accelerate product deliveries to our global customers. Our further investment in AWI's capabilities and continued OEM certification will continue to ensure that all internal and external customers receive the highest level of quality and customer service."

KDA was represented by Christine Shin and Jacob Agi of the Los Angeles based law firm Russ August & Kabat to complete the purchase agreement for this exclusive transaction, which was originated by the KDA internal deal team. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

About Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc.:

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc. (KDA) is a respected global leader for defense aircraft sustainment, deploying an experienced team and complete capabilities to solve customer challenges through OEM strategic distribution, component repair services, engineered products, and logistics solutions for military transporters, fighters, and rotary wing platforms. With operations in Camarillo, CA; Miramar, FL; Macon, GA; Chula Vista, CA; Cambridge, UK; South Windsor, AU; Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates., the KDA team provides support to the United States military and over 60 partnering nations. KDA is committed to compliance, with hundreds of active export licenses and dedicated contract, export, and security personnel.

For more information: www.kellstromdefense.com, www.c130.com, and www.wam-inc.com. Follow @kellstromdef on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc.

Ruth Garcia

Director, Marketing & Communications

PR@kellstromdefense.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Kellstrom Defense

Related Links

https://kellstromdefense.com/

