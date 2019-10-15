Williams Aerospace and Manufacturing Adds Metal Forming Capability

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Aerospace and Manufacturing ("WAM"), a Kellstrom Defense company, has completed the acquisition of metal forming equipment, formerly employed by Titanium Specialties, Inc. ("TSI") and leased a fabrication facility in Taft, California. The former TSI business has a long history of being tooled to manufacture a wide range of legacy aerospace formed metal assemblies.

This transaction has enabled WAM to add specific equipment and tooling that enables the in-house manufacture of complex formed sheet metal assemblies. This capability includes drop-hammer, hydroforming, and hot forming equipment that will be used to transform aerospace grades of aluminum, carbon, stainless steel, and titanium into aircraft integrated assemblies. WAM's Chula Vista, California business team will administer the operation of this fabrication center and coordinate forming for current and future business.

WAM President Scott Wooden comments, "The addition of these manufacturing capabilities to our existing Engineered Products business increases our control of mission-critical assemblies and helps ensure that the Kellstrom Defense Advantage includes respecting customer lead times for new and existing products."

KDA was represented by Christine Shin and Jacob Agi of the Los Angeles based law firm Russ August & Kabat to complete the asset purchase and lease agreement for this exclusive transaction, which was originated by the Kellstrom Defense internal deal team. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

About Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc.:

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc. ("KDA") is a respected global leader for defense aircraft sustainment, deploying an experienced team and complete capabilities to solve customer challenges, with a focus on OEM strategic distribution, component repair services, and the manufacture of engineered products for military transports, fighter, and rotary wing platforms. KDA is headquartered in El Segundo, California and serves the US military and customers in over 60 partnering nations. Current operating locations include Camarillo, CA; Miramar, FL; Macon, GA; Chula Vista, CA; Cambridge, UK; Windsor, AU; Singapore; and United Arab Emirates. KDA is committed to compliance, with hundreds of active export licenses and dedicated contract, export, and security personnel.

The Kellstrom Defense Engineered Products operating segment includes Williams Aerospace and Manufacturing and TAVCO Inc. businesses that are focused on the design and manufacture of proprietary and licensed products for the aerospace and defense market.

