Williams College Students Zeke Bronfman and Nate Medow Release a New Line of Low-Cal Canned Cocktails in Spring 2020: XED BEVERAGES

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new generation of alcohol innovators is thinking out of the box and eager to disrupt an industry steeped in decades-old trends. Zeke Bronfman partners with fellow Williams College student Nate Medow to launch one of 2020's breakout brands. XED (pronounced "crossed") is a uniquely 21st Century venture ready to satiate the modern drinker's palate.

Courtesy of XED Beverages

In the last several years, the 100 billion dollar beer industry has receded steadily as consumers look for refreshing lower-calorie alternatives. Positioned at the confluence of two quickly emerging segments in the alcohol industry -- hard seltzers and ready-made canned drinks -- XED innovators have created a class of their own by crafting delicious canned drinks with the authentic flavor profiles of your favorite cocktails, in the low-calorie, sessionable format consumers have come to know and love.

XED is unmistakably geared toward health-conscious millennial culture with each of four drinks inspired by the founders' favorite cocktails (Mojito, Moscow Mule, Gin + Tonic, Vodka Soda) consisting of only 1 gram of sugar, 2 grams of carbohydrates, 120 calories, 5.7% ABV, and no gluten. While veteran industry experts try to understand young consumers, XED captures Gen Y at its best. Lifestyle changes are pivoting to wellness. XED literally crosses out unnecessary hurdles (including its zero tolerance for preservatives) so drinkers can enjoy sessionable cocktails without the guilt.

"XED was born out of necessity," says founder and CEO Zeke Bronfman. "We were tired of being bloated from beer, and many of the alternative drinks lack authentic flavor and are too expensive. We saw a gap in the market -- so we started mixing our own drinks and eventually could not keep up with demand."

With the April 2020 launch of XED, Zeke Bronfman carries forth the family values of beverage industry giants Samuel Bronfman and Edgar Bronfman Sr. (Zeke's grandfather) of Seagram Company fame. XED distributes 10,000 cases throughout New Jersey with New York as the next stop on their multi-state expansion. XED comes in 6-Packs (12 oz. cans).

XED is backed by a notable advisory board including Strauss Zelnick (Founder, ZMC & Former Chairman of CBS), Edgar Bronfman Jr. (Former CEO, Seagram & Managing Partner, Accretive LLC), Adam Zoia (Founder, GloCap), and others.

More Information: xedbeverages.com

Contact:

Jesse P. Cutler

(510) 658-3236

press@jpcutlermedia.com

SOURCE XED