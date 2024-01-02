WILLIAMS COMFORT AIR AND MR. PLUMBER ADD ELECTRICAL WORK TO ROSTER OF HOME SERVICE OFFERINGS

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber, leading heating, air conditioning and plumbing companies serving central Indiana, today announce they are adding residential electrical work to their roster of home services offerings. The new service offering went into effect at the beginning of the year.

"We are constantly considering ways we can be more all-encompassing, helpful partners to our clients," said Greg Wells, President of Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber. "Previously we would rely on expert third-party electricians to assist on jobs like tankless water heater or electric furnace installations. Now by providing electrical work ourselves, we are aligning with our core values of providing solutions-focused work with highly ethical in-house electricians."

Additionally, the residential electrical services Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber are offering will encompass whole-home generator installation and service, electric vehicle charging station installation and service, electrical panel upgrade and replacement, whole-home electrical safety inspections, and general residential electrical repair and installation.

For more information about Williams Comfort Air, visit https://williamscomfortair.com/.

For more information about Mr. Plumber, visit https://mrplumberindy.com/.

About MAX Service Group

MAX Service Group operates leading heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical companies that serve the Midwestern portion of the U.S. With industry-leading brands including Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber in central Indiana, Thomas & Galbraith Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in southwestern Ohio, Buckeye Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in greater Columbus, Ohio and Jarboe's Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in greater Louisville, Kentucky, MAX Service Group provides home services for hundreds of thousands of clients each year. Owned by Wrench Group, a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services, MAX Service Group is headquartered in Indianapolis.

