WILLIAMS COMFORT AIR AND MR. PLUMBER DONATE CARBON MONOXIDE DETECTORS TO INDIANAPOLIS FIRE DEPARTMENT AMID SHORTAGE

INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Comfort Air, a leading Indianapolis heating and cooling company, and Mr. Plumber, a leading Indianapolis plumbing company, are proud to announce they have donated 475 First Alert carbon monoxide (CO) alarms from Resideo to the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD). The donation comes at a time when the IFD reports increased need for these devices as more residents have been requesting preventative devices due to an increased number of residential fire fatalities.

In January of 2023, there were six fire fatalities within the IFD Service District; which matches the total fire fatality count for all of 2022. These tragedies sparked an increased demand from area residents requesting free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms provided and installed by the IFD. The demand has been so high the department's supply of CO alarms was nearly depleted.

To supply the CO detectors, Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber collaborated with Resideo Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of solutions for energy management, home comfort, security and safety to identify the right alarms for IFD.

"Fuel-burning equipment like furnaces, boilers and water heaters are found in so many homes we service across Indianapolis. We recognize how important it is for these homes to have working carbon monoxide alarms since they play such a key role helping to prevent needless tragedies," said Greg Wells, President of Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber. "Being in service to others is one of our company core values, and we want to help our community in ways that are meaningful even beyond HVAC and plumbing. Supporting local families and individuals looking to make their homes safer is something we are proud to do, and we are very happy to work alongside Resideo and the Indianapolis Fire Department to make it happen."

IFD Fire Marshal and Chief of the Fire and Life Safety Division Michael Beard said, "We are thankful for the community partnership with Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber. Their extraordinary generosity will allow us to fill a critical need in our community at a time where family budgets are tight and many must make the difficult decision to put food on the table or keep their home fire safe. These detectors, installed by IFD firefighters, will allow them to sleep better at night knowing their home has an added layer of protection. The IFD is committed to protecting lives, property and the environment while serving our community with courage, commitment, and compassion. Thank you, Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber, for stepping up to make a difference in our fire service district."

The IFD provides complimentary smoke and CO alarms to Indianapolis residents upon request. To request one, residents can connect with the IFD through this form.

To learn more about Williams Comfort Air, visit https://williamscomfortair.com/

To learn more about Mr. Plumber, visit https://mrplumberindy.com/

About MAX Service Group

MAX Service Group operates five leading heating, cooling and plumbing companies that serve the Midwestern portion of the United States. With industry-leading brands including Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber in central Indiana, Thomas & Galbraith Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in southwestern Ohio, Buckeye Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in greater Columbus, Ohio and Jarboe's Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in greater Louisville, Kentucky, MAX Service Group provides home services for hundreds of thousands of customers each year. Owned by Wrench Group, a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services, MAX Service Group is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

