Williams Companies Expands Reach Across Gulf Coast, into DJ Basin with $2.7 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Williams Companies (Tulsa, Oklahoma) has plenty of good reason to celebrate last quarter's completion of its Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline expansion: The 2.7 billion-cubic-foot-per-day project drove increased volumes and revenues, with quarterly volumes in the northeast alone rising 13% when compared with the same period in 2017. Williams is boosting its projected capital spending for 2019, as slightly delayed projects near their kickoffs. Industrial Info is tracking more than $2.7 billion in active projects involving Williams, roughly 25% of which is attributed to projects under construction.

Within this article: Details on some of Williams' highest-valued projects, including expansions of the Transcontinental Gas Pipeline (Transco) system, growth prospects in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, and a joint project with ONEOK Incorporated.

