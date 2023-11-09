Williams Data Management Announces Transfer of Ownership to 4th Generation of the Williams Family

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Data Management, the premiere Los Angeles based records and information management company, announces the successful transition of ownership from current CEO and President, Douglas C. Williams, to 4th generation Williams family member and cousin Matthew Casden, who currently is partner and President of West Coast Archives LLC, also an independent records management company servicing the Los Angeles metro market.

Williams Data Management transfers ownership to 4th generation of Williams family. Featured: Douglas C. Williams, (left) poses with Matthew Casden (right) next to portrait of founder John J. Williams. Incoming President Matthew Casden with current CEO and President Douglas C. Williams.

"I am pleased to transition the business within the Williams family and know Matt will continue the tradition of high-quality service," said Williams. He added, "Williams has been in Los Angeles since 1922, over 100 years. Our name has always maintained a reputation for prompt, responsive, and personal service that is best in class, and our customers can look forward to Williams continuing to provide that level of service for years to come. Having the knowledge that the company is poised to deliver on the promise to put our customers first has made this acquisition a seamless process. I am extremely proud to have the trust of so many businesses in Southern California and I am grateful for the many meaningful relationships that have come as a result. Now the torch is passed to the 4th generation of our family."

Matthew Casden will assume the role of President at Williams Data Management, while still serving as President of West Coast Archives LLC.

"Building upon the legacy that Williams Data Management has established in Southern California is a privilege," Casden said. "As the 4th generation of the Williams family taking ownership of Williams Data Management, I am proud of all that has been accomplished by prior generations and under Douglas' leadership. Both West Coast Archives and Williams Data Management are operationally strong, with the thousands of clients they have served as testament to that. The goal of this acquisition is to combine those strengths into one entity which will enhance our solutions and services for another 100 years to come."

Clients and partners of both companies can expect a seamless transition, with a continued focus on delivering outstanding products and services including secure off-site document storage, mobile document and hard drive shredding, document scanning, and data protection packages. West Coast Archives and Williams Data Management are committed to maintaining the high standards of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction that both organizations are known for delivering.

About West Coast Archives

West Coast Archives is a premiere records management firm serving businesses throughout the Los Angeles community. Combining four generations of industry expertise, it has been serving the legal, financial, medical, insurance, and corporate communities since 2008. It strives to blend the latest technologies with a dedication to keeping information secure and organized. For more information, visit www.westcoastarchives.com or call 855-FILE-BOX.

About Williams Data Management

Williams Data Management specializes in Data Lifecycle Management. Operating in the Records and Information Management industry, it has been serving businesses throughout Southern California since 1922. The company is committed to records management and offers full-service solutions, including physical and digital records storage, document scanning and indexing, certified document and hard drive shredding, business continuity planning, and information governance programs. Williams holds numerous certifications for data compliance and destruction including NAID "AAA" Certification, Prism Privacy+, is HIPAA certified, and is a member of i-SIGMA. For more information, visit www.williamsdatamanagement.com or call 888-478-FILE.

Daniel Gomez

Marketing

Williams Data Management

323-234-3453

SOURCE Williams Data Management