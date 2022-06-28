Williams Data Management Celebrates its 100 Year Anniversary in the Southern California Business Community

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Data Management, a Los Angeles based records and information management provider offering document and information solutions including secure off-site document storage, mobile document and hard drive shredding, document scanning & imaging, and data protection packages marks its 100th year of delivering innovative and secure solutions to small and corporate businesses.

Williams Data Management Celebrates 100 Years

"Throughout Williams Data Management's 100 years, we have strived to treat each and every client like family, ensuring that their needs were met with grace and professionalism," said Douglas Williams, president and CEO. "Though the last few years have strained many businesses, including ours, we have continued to provide the same high level of service and solutions that our clients expect from us every day."

"Reaching the centennial mark is truly an honor for the Williams family and all its employees. Together, we have been able to develop and implement unique solutions for the many businesses we have had the pleasure of calling partners. Though, throughout the last 100 years' time hasn't been without its hurdles, the resilience and adaptability of the company has allowed us to establish ourselves as a business leader in the records and information management industry. Looking forward to the future, Williams Data Management focuses its concern on the continuing development of new and innovative solutions that create secure and compliant environments for businesses as they continue to grow and collect information. We take immense pride in reaching this incredible milestone."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Williams Data Management has been a staple in the community since its founding in 1922. A long-standing member of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, it has contributed to the growth of countless businesses throughout the community. "Treating each client like family" continues to be part of its mission to make the management of business information secure and accessible.

About Williams Data Management's 100 Years

In 1922, John J. Williams founded the Williams Transfer and Storage Company. What was originally envisioned as a company servicing transportation and warehousing needs, transitioned to records and information management servicing thousands of clients within Southern California. Over the next 100 years the company remained family owned and operated spanning three generations of Williams' family members. The Williams Data Management centennial anniversary commemorates the legacy established in 1922 and continues to be a reminder of its commitment to its clients. The extraordinary people that have helped shape the business it is today will forever be engrained in the long-standing trust it has earned in the Southern California business community. For additional information about Williams Data Management's history, visit https://williamsdatamanagement.com/about/company-history/.

About Williams Data Management

Williams Data Management specializes in Data Lifecycle Management. Operating in the Records and Information Management industry, it has been serving businesses throughout Southern California since 1922. The company is committed to records management and offers full-service solutions, including physical and digital records storage, document scanning and indexing, certified document and hard drive shredding, business continuity planning, and information governance programs. Williams holds numerous certifications for data compliance and destruction including NAID "AAA" Certification, Prism Privacy+, is HIPAA certified, and is a member of i-SIGMA. For more information, visit www.williamsdatamanagement.com or call 888-478-FILE.

