Williams Data Management Granted NAID AAA Certification

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Data Management, the leader in records and information management announces that it has been NAID AAA certified for the secure mobile destruction of paper/printed media, non-paper media, as well as physical hard drives and solid state drives.

Williams Data Management Mobile Shredding Truck NAID AAA Certification

In order to achieve certification, Williams Data Management has undergone a rigorous verification process including both announced and unannounced audits of the standards set forth by i-SIGMA for information destruction. Williams has met these standards while performing information destruction service each time an audit occurred. i-SIGMA, the trade association providing oversight and standards in the records and information management industry, conducts these audits frequently to ensure the companies it certifies uphold their commitment to secure information destruction policies and procedures.

"Being a NAID AAA certified document and media destruction partner conveys to our clients that we utilize the latest and most secure procedures when destroying the information that they trust us with," commented Gary Wright, Vice President of Operations. "Our commitment to security is a top priority, so following and implementing the latest policies to securely destroy information is something Williams takes immense pride in, and our clients can expect this commitment to continue for years to come."

Williams Data Management is one of the few records and information management companies that is NAID AAA certified. Offering both on-site and off-site information destruction service allows its clients to properly manage the information they collect at the end of its lifecycle, eliminating the risk of a breach.

About Williams Data Management

Williams Data Management specializes in Data Lifecycle Management. Operating in the Records and Information Management industry, it has been serving businesses throughout Southern California since 1922. The company is committed to records management and offers full-service solutions, including physical and digital records storage, document scanning and indexing, certified document and hard drive shredding, business continuity planning, and information governance programs. Williams holds numerous certifications for data compliance and destruction including SSAE16, NAID "AAA" Certification, and is a member of i-SIGMA. For more information, visit www.williamsdatamanagement.com or call 888-478-FILE.

About i-SIGMA

The International Secure Information Governance & Management Association® (i-SIGMA®) is the trade association, enforcing standards and ethical compliance for approximately 2,000 secure data destruction and records and information management service providers on six continents. Formed as a 501(c)6 non-profit in June 2018 by the merger of two long-standing industry associations, the National Association for Information Destruction® (NAID®) and PRISM International™ (Professional Records and Information Services Management®), the association currently maintains the most rigorous and widely accepted data-security vendor-compliance certifications with hundreds of government and thousands of private contracts using the programs to meet their regulatory due diligence requirements. For more information visit https://isigmaonline.org/.

Contact:

Daniel Gomez

Marketing

[email protected]

(888) 478-3453

SOURCE Williams Data Management

Related Links

http://www.williamsdatamanagement.com

