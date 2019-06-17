Williams Industrial Services Group to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 20ᵗʰ

ATLANTA, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) ("Williams" or the "Company"), a construction and maintenance services company based in Tucker, GA, announced that Tracy D. Pagliara, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 20th.

DATE: Thursday, June 20th

TIME: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June20VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event, where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Williams

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and support services to customers in energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams' mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

