Williams Jones Wealth Management Named to Barron's 2023 Top 100 RIA Firms List

News provided by

Williams Jones Wealth Management

19 Sep, 2023, 14:00 ET

NYC-based firm lands in the 46th spot in prestigious national ranking

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Jones Wealth Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wealth management firm with offices in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, today announced it has been named to the Barron's annual list of the top 100 RIA firms, marking the second consecutive year the firm has been recognized by the publication.

Williams Jones Wealth Management is honored to be ranked No. 46 among all RIA firms in the country.

"We prioritize the excellence of services offered to our clients and feel privileged to have been featured on this list once again," said William P. Jones, Jr., founder and Chairman of Williams Jones Wealth Management. "This achievement is truly a testament of our talented professionals and hardworking team, and we couldn't be prouder to receive this recognition. I deeply appreciate their ongoing commitment and dedication to the firm and our clients." 

Williams Jones Wealth Management employs a comprehensive strategy in wealth management, encompassing a diverse array of services such as investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and philanthropic guidance.

Backed by a team of seasoned experts committed to delivering all-encompassing solutions, the firm has established a renowned standing for its tailored methodology and enduring client partnerships. The firm's portfolio managers, analysts and certified financial planners provide customized and comprehensive investment and wealth management services nationwide. 

Barron's 8th annual ranking of independent advisory companies is based on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics.

View the full 2023 list of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms.

About Williams Jones Wealth Management

Williams Jones Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 1988 with offices in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida. For more information about the Firm, please visit https://www.williamsjones.com.

Media Contact:
Jay Scott
[email protected]
484-695-3774

SOURCE Williams Jones Wealth Management

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.