Williams Lea holds ribbon cutting for 550-person delivery center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Lea, a leading global provider of skilled business-critical support services, has celebrated the opening of its newest onshore delivery center with a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning.

Williams Lea's Chief Executive Officer, Clare Hart, was joined by representatives from city, county and state government, the Columbus higher education community, clients and members of the company's leadership team for the celebration.

The center provides centralized, virtual support services to leading legal, financial and professional services firms. Client demand for services in the new site is anticipated to create 550 jobs over the next several years.

The company chose the Columbus area for its second US delivery center to tap into its large, skilled labor market. The city is close to many law schools, colleges and universities and offers access to the experienced professionals needed to fill positions in account management, document and word processing, marketing, graphic design, finance and administrative support.

"Williams Lea employees are recognized world-wide for their talent and dedication to client success," said CEO Clare Hart. "We are confident the professionals in Columbus who join Williams Lea will enrich and enhance our culture of client focus."

To exemplify its commitment to the community, members of Williams Lea's US-based leadership team participated in a community service event, volunteering with Columbus' LifeCare Alliance to deliver Meals-on-Wheels to homebound senior citizens in the city. The company also made a monetary contribution to the organization.

"Williams Lea teams take great pride in the communities where we live and work, and Columbus will be no different," Hart added. "We look forward to much more community involvement in the coming years."

The company operates another US onshore delivery center in Wheeling, W.Va., which is 120 miles east of Columbus. That location has doubled in size since 2014 and will employ nearly 800 people by the end of 2019.

Adding a second onshore delivery center complements the company's overall strategy, which relies on standardizing workflows and leveraging technology to provide connected and seamless virtual service delivery for clients in the US and around the globe. In addition to the two US on-shore delivery centers, Williams Lea also operates facilities in Normanton, UK and Chennai and Cochin, India.

About Williams Lea

Williams Lea is the global provider of skilled business-critical support services to financial, legal and professional services firms. We connect people, processes and technology to manage documents and streamline key operational functions.

From our humble beginnings as a financial printer in London, to our position today as a global outsourcing leader, our business is built on a strong heritage, great relationships and a talented team. Our 6,000 worldwide employees work onsite at clients and onshore/offshore at Williams Lea operations providing unrivalled support and helping clients transform their support operations.

With revenues of over €400 million, Williams Lea is backed by Advent International, one of the largest global private equity investors.

