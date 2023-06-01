Williams Lea launches LogoCloud™, leveraging AI and automation to streamline critical, time-intensive tasks for bankers, analysts and consultants

Williams Lea

01 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global skilled business support services firm Williams Lea today launched LogoCloud™, a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that automates critical elements of presentation and pitchbook creation. Through LogoCloud, users can save countless hours on web searches, slide design and quality checking, freeing up bankers, analysts, partners and other managers to focus on strategic presentation content and deal activities. 

"Williams Lea creates millions of slides for our investment banking, professional services and law firm clients. We've taken that expertise and combined it with the latest AI and automation technology to develop a fast and secure process for accessing high-quality, up-to-date logos," said CEO Clare Hart. "The average deal presentation contains more than 25 unique logos. LogoCloud leverages AI to deliver brand compliant, quality logos, and then automation streamlines the layout and design process. The combined technology allows even novice users to quickly create professional level logo slides and presentations," she added.

Through a Microsoft add-in, LogoCloud is accessible directly from PowerPoint, Word or Excel. The intuitive interface lets users retrieve single or multiple logos and search by file type, color and version. Automated insert and layout options allow users to scale logos to fit tables and shapes.

"Williams Lea is transforming the presentations creation process with LogoCloud," observed Nick Morgan, Williams Lea Chief Technology Officer. "The power of this technology, deployed in a product that is secure and reliable, is a huge leap forward in delivering on the promise of automation efficiency. LogoCloud doesn't just minimize the time needed for essential yet time-consuming work. It enables our associates to become more agile and precise."

"Williams Lea is committed to tech-enabling our service provision," added Hart. "We will continue to leverage our expert teams to deliver critical business support services for our clients and will incorporate automation and AI everywhere it can deliver improved accuracy, speed and scale for our clients."

About Williams Lea

Williams Lea is the global provider of tech-enabled skilled business-critical support services to financial, legal and professional services firms, connecting people, processes and technology to streamline key business and administrative functions and helping companies adapt to a more virtual and digital workplace.

Built on a strong heritage, great client relationships and a talented team, Williams Lea is the trusted global outsourcing provider to clients in highly regulated environments.

Williams Lea serves clients in 20 countries across four continents and has 7,000 employees worldwide. Williams Lea is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors.

Learn more about LogoCloud here.

For more information, please visit www.williamslea.com.

