Williams Mullen Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Williams Mullen

Dec. 8, 2023

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen is proud to announce that the firm received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which has been described by the organization as the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Williams Mullen joins the ranks of 545 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year and the designation as a recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

The firm is one of three Richmond-headquartered businesses to receive a score of 100, joining Altria Group, Inc. and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

"Williams Mullen is pleased to receive a sixth consecutive top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index," said Woody Fowler, president and CEO of Williams Mullen. "A diverse and inclusive workplace makes us better at what we do – serving our clients and our communities."

"Our strong result reflects the collaboration of our D&I team and firm leadership working together to ensure our activities, policies and benefits consider our LGBTQ+ employees," said Robby Lawson, partner, chair of Williams Mullen's Diversity & Inclusion Committee, and member of the firm's LGBTQ+ affinity group.

The results of this year's CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2023-2024 CEI now includes 1,384 participants. Further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI, a record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;
  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  • Corporate social responsibility.

For more information on the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Williams Mullen

Williams Mullen is a regional, full-service law firm with approximately 250+ attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at www.williamsmullen.com.

