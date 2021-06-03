Williams Mullen Named #1 Best Employer Among Large Companies by Business North Carolina

RICHMOND, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen was named the top employer among large companies by Best Employers in North Carolina. The category includes companies with 250 or more U.S. employees. The survey and awards program was created by Business North Carolina and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in North Carolina, benefiting the economy, workforce and businesses in the state. This year's list includes 57 companies.

"Being recognized as the number one large employer by Business North Carolina is quite an honor," said Woody Fowler, President and CEO of Williams Mullen. "In 2020, Williams Mullen teammates worked together brilliantly to support our clients and each other during unprecedented times. This achievement not only reflects Williams Mullen's commitment to providing an excellent and inclusive workplace but it is a tribute to our people who make Williams Mullen a great place to work."

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or a government entity;

Be a publicly or privately held business;

Have a facility in the state of North Carolina ;

; Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of North Carolina ;

; Have been in business a minimum of one year.

Companies from North Carolina entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

For the full list of winners, click here.

About Williams Mullen

Williams Mullen is a regional, full-service law firm with approximately 240 attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington D.C. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at www.williamsmullen.com.

SOURCE Williams Mullen

