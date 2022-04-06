Williams Sonoma Partners with the Kentucky Derby® to Inspire At-Home Race Day Celebrations

Experience Kentucky Derby Day with Limited Edition Capsule Collection, At-Home Recipes from Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark, Virtual Cooking Event, and More

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic Churchill Downs Racetrack and Woodford Reserve® announced today a partnership with specialty kitchen and home furnishings retailer, Williams Sonoma, to deliver inspiration and curated products designed to help customers and Kentucky Derby fans create the ultimate 'Kentucky Derby At-Home' celebration. As the first-ever preferred culinary and entertaining partner of the Kentucky Derby, Williams Sonoma is bringing unique recipes, cocktail mixes, festive accessories, and engaging in-person and virtual experiences to inspire customers and Kentucky Derby fans to transform their homes into a day at the races.

Williams Sonoma Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu Kelsey Barnard Clark

The partnership kicks off with a curated line of Williams Sonoma merchandise and an exclusive co-branded line of Williams Sonoma and Woodford Reserve® cocktail mixes along with recipes and entertaining tips designed to inspire at-home celebrations of the 148th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve that will take place on Saturday, May 7. Together, Churchill Downs, Woodford Reserve® and Williams Sonoma are bringing to life the authentic charm of the Derby with elegant serving pieces, bar accessories and signature Derby-style cocktail mixes designed to elevate at-home celebrations and viewing parties.

A Triple Crown-Worthy Menu

To inspire foodies across the country, Williams Sonoma is delivering an authentic, flavorful 'Kentucky Derby At-Home' menu, crafted by brand ambassador and celebrity chef, Kelsey Barnard Clark. Featuring easy-to-make recipes paired with wine selections from Jackson Family Wines, the menu pays homage to the culinary traditions of the Kentucky Derby. From Okra Hot Fries to Smoked Wings with BBQ Sauce and decadent Pecan Pie, these bite-size selections will make it easier than ever to travel by tastebud to the racetrack. Culinary connoisseurs can also serve up classic cocktails, like the iconic Mint Julep, thanks to Woodford Reserve and Williams Sonoma's selection of co-branded cocktail mixes.

Entertaining with Kelsey Barnard Clark

To further bring a taste of the Kentucky Derby into homes, Williams Sonoma has teamed up with Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark to host two Derby-themed events – one in-store at the Williams Sonoma Columbus Circle store and one online so fans nationwide can tune in and participate.

In addition to cooking alongside celebrity chef and author of Southern Grit, Kelsey Barnard Clark, attendees will also learn tips and tricks for hosting the ultimate Kentucky Derby day celebration.

The in-store event will take place on April 14th at 6pm at the Williams Sonoma Columbus Circle store in New York. Tickets can be purchased online at https://southerngritnycevent.squadup.com

The virtual Kentucky Derby Cooking Event with Kelsey Barnard Clark, will take place live on April 19th at 5pm PT/7pm CT/8pm ET. Tickets can be purchased online at https://southerngritvirtualevent.squadup.com

Tickets for both events are available for $15, with all proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. Customers can also purchase a copy of Kelsey's new book, Southern Grit, online at www.williams-sonoma.com/southerngrit.

Run for the Roses™ in 2023

As the final component of the partnership, Williams Sonoma is announcing a nationwide sweepstakes to send a lucky winner on a trip for two to the 149th Kentucky Derby in 2023. Starting today, Kentucky Derby fans can enter for a chance to win this bucket-list weekend getaway, complete with airfare, hotel accommodations and two tickets to the Kentucky Derby, as well as a private, VIP experience at Woodford Reserve Distillery. Official rules and details are available at www.williams-sonoma.com/kentuckyderbytrip.

"At Churchill Downs, we're passionate about finding new ways to bring the Kentucky Derby experience to fans across the country," said Casey C. Ramage, vice president of marketing and partnerships at Churchill Downs Racetrack. "We're thrilled to partner with Williams Sonoma to help us in this mission of extending the Kentucky Derby tradition beyond our racetrack gates."

For more information about the collaboration, including the at-home recipes and the registration link for the virtual cooking classes, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/kentuckyderby.

For more 'Kentucky Derby At-Home' inspiration, visit www.kentuckyderbyathome.com.

The Williams Sonoma Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu

Crafted by Kelsey Barnard Clark

Twinkle Light Succotash

Wine pairing: Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County

Okra Hot Fries

Wine pairing: La Crema Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma County

Green Eggs and Ham Deviled Egg

Wine pairing: La Crema Chardonnay, Monterey

Supper Club Smoked Wings with White BBQ Sauce

Wine pairing: Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay, California

Mama Jo's Pecan Pie

Wine pairing: La Crema, Pinot Noir, Monterey

Icebox Cookies

Wine pairing: Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Pinot Noir

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks' tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $3 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses™" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports™," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation. This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 7, 2022. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com .

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, "Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby," is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer, and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us www.woodfordreserve.com or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodfordreserve.

SOURCE Churchill Downs Racetrack