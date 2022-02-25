Williams Syndrome Remains a Mystery to Most People

TRENTON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams syndrome (WS) is a rare genetic disorder that affects 1 baby in every 10,000 births. Those children born with the syndrome often deal with heart or blood vessel problems, requiring surgery, sometimes before the child's first birthday. But this updated biography reveals that while some of these children escape the heart problems, they go through a more troubling side of the syndrome.

Another Day, Another Challenge: The Biography of a Child with Williams Syndrome Marjorie Strebe

Another Day, Another Challenge: the Biography of a Child with Williams Syndrome ($16.95, December 2021), tells the story of an atypical child born with WS, a disorder that most physicians had not heard of at the time of her diagnosis. In this third edition, author Marjorie Strebe walks the reader through the life of a Williams child who dealt with such challenging mental illness issues that even the doctors couldn't help her.

Another Day, Another Challenge deals with the unique challenges of a special needs child who was falling through the cracks of every service designed to support her needs.

Along the way, Strebe shares useful insights and strategies she learned:

· A critical tactic the law prohibits doctors, hospitals, and Developmental Disability (DD) Services from telling you (at least in Ohio).

What most psychiatrists don't know, and your child's mental health will suffer tremendously as a result.

That even the best agencies are often too busy to take proper care of your loved one or hire honest staff members.

How to persist, despite medical opposition.

Often, the medicine used by doctors to treat a problem is the very cause of greater issues.

"Williams syndrome affects different people in different ways," said Strebe. "And while these children deal with developmental delays and mental disabilities, they often talk very intelligently and are usually gifted in music. Yet most people can't see past their intelligence to their learning disability. That was one of the biggest challenges I faced with family, friends, and the school system."

An Air Force veteran, Strebe is the mother of three children. When her youngest child was born, she quickly realized that this precious baby didn't develop at the same rate as her two older siblings. As a stay-at-home mom, Strebe was always available and involved with her daughter, the doctors, the schools, the agencies, and the psychiatric staff.

No one knew Michelle better, and no one cared about her more.

Another Day, Another Challenge: The Biography of a Child with Williams Syndrome, Third Edition ($16.95, 290 pages, 6 x 9, paperback, ISBN: 978-1-7372025-2-3) is available at most major online book sellers. For more information, visit www.marjiestrebe.com.

For more information about WS, visit the Williams Syndrome Association.

To buy the book, visit Barnes & Noble or Amazon.

