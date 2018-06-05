Williamsburg Landing and K4Connect Announce Partnership to Add Connected-Life Technology

"We're committed to providing our residents with a vibrant community living experience, as well as providing access to a wide range of engaging services," said Greg Storer, President and CEO, of Williamsburg Landing. "Our goals are to expand access and improve quality, while exploring new cutting-edge innovation in the industry – and that is just what we're doing with the addition of K4Community. We're excited to be partnering with a company which aligns with our mission and is truly committed to the needs of our residents."

The deployment of K4Community, which includes more than 400 resident homes and a deployment of K4Community's Content Management & Digital Signage Module (CMM) – - the content creation, management and publishing platform that transforms the way senior living community staff can create, manage and share content – highlights Williamsburg Landing's continued dedication to its residents, and its mission to provide exceptional service in a safe, healthy and hospitable environment.

Williamsburg Landing offers residents an energetic independent lifestyle with comprehensive onsite healthcare, if needed, and unparalleled wellness programs. The Life Plan Community is close to completion of a major healthcare expansion project as it responds to the needs of its residents and the senior community in Greater Williamsburg for more options and services. The project includes a new 24-unit Memory Support Home, a 29-unit expansion of Assisted Living, a 15-bed specialized short-term skilled rehabilitation center, and a licensed Adult Day Center, the only one of its kind in the area. The expansion added 100,000 square feet, nearly doubling the previous Health and Rehabilitation Center.

"Our mission at K4Connect is to enhance the lives of the people we serve: older adults and those living with a disability. It is always the driving force behind everything we do – it's why we even exist," said F. Scott Moody, Co-founder and CEO of K4Connect. "Williamsburg Landing is one of the largest non-profit single-site senior living Life Plan communities in the country and one that is extremely innovative. From the impressive physical community and programming to world-class dining and wellness programs, Williamsburg Landing is an outstanding community. We're thrilled to be working with an organization that lives and breathes their mission and is truly dedicated to making the lives of their residents better. Our technology is proven to make older adult's lives simpler, healthier and happier, and we are excited to bring this convenience and value to the residents of Williamsburg Landing."

K4Community integrates the latest in smart home automation, connected health and wellness, social engagement, and on demand services to enhance the lives of senior community residents. Williamsburg Landing residents will now be able to manage multiple aspects of their lives – including their smart living environments; connections with loved ones and other community members, and the ability stay up-to-date with the latest events, dining, and community news – all through a native (smartphone, tablet and desktop) application designed specifically for older adults.

For operators and staff teams, K4Community provides in-depth management and analytics tools that further enable them to deliver the very best in care and hospitality. By streamlining workflows, improving communication, and reducing printing and rework, K4Community helps communities optimize and enhance business processes. Beyond the core resident application, Williamsburg Landing's utilization of the K4Community CMM will drive increased communications and resident engagement all while reducing rework. Starting in mid-2018, Williamsburg Landing will deploy K4Community's enhanced digital signage across its community. This enhanced digital element will provide residents with access to content both within the tablet application as well as an in-room TV insertion channel.

To learn more about K4Connect and K4Community, visit www.k4connect.com. To learn more about Williamsburg Landing, visit www.williamsburglanding.org.

About K4Connect

K4Connect is a mission-centered technology company creating connected-life solutions that serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities, and those that support them. K4Connect's products encourage simpler, healthier and happier lives by integrating the latest technologies, enabling more independent and healthier lives, while fostering social connection. The Company's first product, K4Community, is specifically designed for the residents, staff and operators of senior living communities and currently serves thousands across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.k4connect.com.

About Williamsburg Landing, Inc.

Founded in 1985, Williamsburg Landing is an independent and not-for-profit community with longstanding financial stability and history of excellence. As the only accredited Life Plan Community in Williamsburg and Hampton Roads, Virginia, Williamsburg Landing provides a gracious, socially-enriched lifestyle with a full continuum of services including: independent living, home health, rehabilitation services, assisted living, memory support, short and long-term skilled nursing, and a new adult day center for the greater community. Located on 137 wooded acres adjacent to College Creek, minutes from historic Williamsburg and the College of William & Mary, the community provides an individualized focus on person-centered care while offering maintenance-free living in six distinct neighborhoods, resort-style amenities, state-of-the art health club and spa, formal and casual dining, and quality healthcare.

For more information, visit www.WilliamsburgLanding.org.

