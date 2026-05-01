Williamson County ESD9 Expands Wildfire Response Capabilities with New Specialized Equipment for the Sam Bass Fire Department

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Williamson County Emergency Services District No. 9 (ESD9) presented yesterday new, state-of-the-art equipment for the Sam Bass Fire Department, strengthening its emergency response capabilities and wildfire readiness across the region.

Sam Bass Fire Department Wildland Team Equipment

Unveiled during a special event, the new resources represent the latest of ESD9's strategic investments in wildfire preparedness across Williamson County. The deployment includes a Can-Am two-row UTV wildlands attack vehicle, a specialized wildlands 4X4 command plus support vehicle and a custom-built dual-purpose trailer designed for both the secure transport of specialized firefighting equipment and use as a firefighter recovery unit.

Together, these assets, along with the wildlands equipment presented to Round Rock Fire Department by ESD9 last year, are designed to improve rapid response, operational coordination and effectiveness in wildland and wildland-urban interface (WUI) environments.

The equipment was designed and built in collaboration with FarrWest, a premier provider of equipment, service and training to the First Responder industry.

"This investment gives our team a significant operational advantage as wildfire behavior becomes more unpredictable, and our community continues to expand," said Chief James Shofner of the Sam Bass Fire Department. "Having the right tools in place directly impacts how quickly and effectively we can respond when every second matters."

As one of the fastest-growing regions in Texas, Williamson County faces increasing pressure on its emergency response systems, particularly in areas where development meets natural landscape. These new tools will greatly enhance operational capacity, situational coordination and firefighter safety during wildland incidents.

"As ESD9 and Williamson County continues to grow, so does the complexity of our emergency response environment," said ESD9 Commissioner Alan Forster. "ESD9 is committed to continue to supply resources to ensure our service providers are equipped not just to respond, but to operate effectively in increasingly challenging wildland-urban interface conditions."

Through continued investment in training, technology and preparedness, ESD9 remains focused on ensuring its fire service partners are fully equipped to meet evolving wildfire challenges and emergency response demands.

About Williamson County Emergency Services District No. 9:

Williamson County ESD No. 9 provides emergency response and fire protection services to the residents and businesses of Williamson County. The district prioritizes readiness, innovation and community safety across all areas of operation.

About Sam Bass Fire Department

https://www.sambassfd.com/about.html

SOURCE Williamson County Emergency Services District No. 9