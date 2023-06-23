Williamsport Home Provides Notice of Security Incident

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Williamsport Home ("Williamsport Home"), confirmed today that it experienced a data incident in April 2023 and will issue notices to affected individuals and relevant state and federal agencies about the incident.

On April 24, 2023, Williamsport Home discovered suspicious activity that affected some internal systems used for business operations. Upon becoming aware of the incident, Williamsport Home immediately implemented measures to contain the situation and further safeguard the security of its computer systems. Over the past weeks, the Williamsport Home team has been working diligently to continue its investigation, add further technical safeguards to existing protections, and bring the limited number of impacted systems back online quickly and securely. Immediately upon discovery of this incident, Williamsport Home engaged the assistance of leading industry professionals in data privacy and security, who continue to lead the incident investigation, response and reporting to relevant government agencies, including law enforcement.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing; however, there is evidence that unauthorized actors accessed some internal systems used for business operations during the period between April 18, 2023, and April 24, 2023. There is no evidence that any software systems used directly for resident care were impacted. There has been no impact on the care and services provided to those who reside at the three facilities and our staff continues to provide the highest level of care and services.

Based on our investigation findings to date, we believe the following types of information may have been affected: name, address, birth date, admission date, discharge date, death date, medical record number, provider or facility name, medical condition, diagnosis and/or treatment information, lab results, medications, payment amount history information, insurance payment amount information, date of service, Social Security number, financial account information, credit card number, medical information, health insurance information, driver's license or state identification number, passport number, and any information on an individual that was created, used, or disclosed in the course of providing health care services. These are general categories of information that we believe may be present within the affected systems and may have been accessed by the unauthorized actor during the incident. However, specific individuals and the extent of the information accessed are not yet known. Because our investigation is ongoing, we are providing notice to all individuals who may potentially be affected by this situation.

As our investigation continues, we encourage individuals who may be potentially impacted to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud. We encourage a cautious review of account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Additional monitoring can be conducted by checking free credit reports for suspicious activity and errors. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one (1) free credit report annually from each of the three (3) major credit reporting bureaus. Additional information and resources are outlined below.

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Moreover, information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps an individual can take to protect personal information may be obtained by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or the appropriate state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by calling 1-877-438-4338. Individuals should file a police report if they are a victim of identity theft or fraud. To file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, an individual will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim.

If you have questions, you can contact Williamsport Home at 724-463-3864 or by mail at 1900 Ravine Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

