Willie Nelson's Willie's Remedy+ Raises $15 Million to Bring Its THC Drinks Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willie's Remedy+ , today announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by Left Lane Capital , with participation from Second Sight Ventures, to accelerate national retail expansion and continue product innovation.

In less than a year since launch, Willie's Remedy+ has emerged as a breakout leader in the fast-growing THC drinks category. The brand has already sold more than 400,000 bottles, making it the #1 THC beverage sold online.

"This funding marks a major milestone as we build on our early momentum and bring Willie's Remedy+ to shelves across the country," said Greg Serrao, Co-Founder and CEO of JuneShine Brands, which provides sales, marketing, and distribution services to the brand. "We've proven demand online, and now we're ready to replicate that success at retail."

Willie's Remedy+ was created with a simple but powerful vision: offer a modern alternative to alcohol that delivers clarity, balance, and connection — without hangovers. Inspired by Willie Nelson's lifelong relationship with cannabis, the brand reflects his belief in living authentically and using the plant responsibly. Each beverage is crafted with USA-grown, hemp-derived THC, blended with CBD, CBG, and L-theanine for a fast-acting, short-lasting experience designed to elevate the moment without overwhelming it. Effects typically begin within 15–30 minutes and taper after one to one-and-a-half hours, making the drinks approachable for first-timers, the canna-curious, and seasoned consumers alike. "Willie's Remedy+ isn't about getting knocked out — it's about finding your own balance, one sip at a time," said Serrao.

"The biggest killer on the planet is stress, and I still think the best medicine is — and always has been — cannabis," said Willie Nelson. "I gave up alcohol and tobacco a long time ago and switched to pot. Marijuana should be recognized for what it is: a remedy. I'm excited to share my remedy with the world." Nelson has also been a vocal advocate for responsible hemp regulation, urging lawmakers to reject efforts to ban hemp at the federal level. "Banning hemp won't solve problems," Nelson said. "Smart regulation will."

Following a successful limited retail test with Total Wine, where the brand quickly ranked among top THC-infused spirits, Willie's Remedy+ is preparing for a national retail rollout in early 2026, leveraging JuneShine Brands' established wholesaler and three-tier distribution network. The brand plans to launch with a 10-SKU portfolio, including 750ml THC-Infused Spirits, 12oz THC-Infused Seltzers in flavors like Strawberry Watermelon, Black Cherry Lime, and Passion Fruit Orange Guava, and 2oz THC-Infused Shots mirroring the flagship spirit flavors.

"We're confident our strong online brand awareness will translate to serious velocities on shelf," Serrao added. "Over time, retail will become our primary growth engine." With fresh capital and growing demand, Willie's Remedy+ is gearing up for expansion with retail partners including Total Wine, Lowe's, Binny's, TXB, and others nationwide in 2026.

"We invest in brands that align with where consumers are going — not where they've been. Today's consumers are seeking balance, intention, and better-for-you experience," said Laura Sillman, Partner at Left Lane Capital. "Willie's Remedy+ stands out through cultural authenticity and a product experience designed for repeat, everyday occasions — which is exactly what builds enduring consumer brands."

Willie's Remedy+ also gives back to the farming community, beginning with a $40,000 donation to Willie Nelson's Farm Aid Foundation, supporting small American farmers with plans for continued contributions.

Willie's Remedy+ is a line of THC-infused social tonics inspired by Willie Nelson's lifelong relationship with cannabis. Crafted with natural, hemp-derived cannabinoids and designed as a modern alternative to alcohol, the brand offers a balanced, customizable way to unwind — without hangovers. Learn more at www.drinkwillies.com and follow @drinkwillies on social media.

Founded in 2019, Left Lane Capital is a New York and London-based venture capital and growth equity firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology businesses globally. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs who create category-defining companies across growth sectors of the economy. Select investments include Bilt Rewards, Prenuvo, Olipop, Talkiatry, Tovala, HOLY, Blank Street, Kittl, Evvy, and more. For more information, visit www.leftlane.com .

Second Sight Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm backing high-growth companies at the forefront of culture and innovation. The firm partners with ambitious founders building culturally relevant products and services that don't just follow consumer trends — they help create and shape them. Second Sight focuses on brands and platforms with real cultural gravity, where product, narrative, and community intersect to influence how people discover, adopt, and engage. Select investments include Lemme, Momentous, Khloud, Superpower, Steven.com, and Blueprint. The firm was founded by Chris Hollod, Patrick Finnegan, and Jackson Eisenpresser.

