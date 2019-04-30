Willo Labs, OpenStax Partner to Increase Student Access to New Affordable Math Courseware

INDIANAPOLIS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Willo Labs , the top technology platform for digital learning materials delivery, has partnered with OpenStax , the Rice University-based publisher of free, high quality, openly licensed textbooks, to provide the Learning Management Systems (LMS) integration and access technology within OpenStax's new low-cost Rover online math homework system. Willo Labs is also making its platform available at no cost to campuses for LMS integration and usage data of OpenStax' free textbooks. This new partnership will help increase the adoption and availability of affordable digital course materials across the country.

"Willo Labs is thrilled to enable an industry leader like OpenStax," said Kate McKain, President of Willo Labs. "This partnership will help accelerate the launch and delivery of their new Rover math courseware product and remove all friction from the student access experience," continued McKain. "And for college LMS teams and OpenStax, this means Rover can be set up on any campus and delivered into courses at-scale within minutes."

OpenStax textbooks are used in over 48% of all degree-granting institutions in the U.S., and served over 2.2 million students last year alone. With the development of courseware like Rover, OpenStax hopes to make effective online homework tools affordable for more students.

"It is critical that OpenStax emerging technologies work effectively with learning management systems. Willo Labs' work on LMS integration is a crucial component of those efforts," said David Harris, OpenStax editor in chief. "Our partnership with Willo Labs decreases the work load on instructors and gives them more time to focus on teaching."

Rover with Willo Labs integration will be available for college math courses for Fall 2019.

About Willo Labs

Willo Labs provides a single campus connection and platform for colleges and digital materials providers to link and manage digital course materials in the learning management system (LMS). Willo Labs is connected to over 350 campus LMS's. Learn more at our website: https://www.willolabs.com/

About OpenStax

OpenStax is committed to improving access to quality learning materials. As a nonprofit ed tech initiative that is part of Rice University and supported by philanthropic foundations, OpenStax provides free college and Advanced Placement textbooks that are developed and peer-reviewed by educators, as well as low cost, personalized courseware that helps students learn. For more information, visit http://OpenStax.org.

